Sri Lanka and India Launch Second Phase of Railway Rehabilitation Project

Marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations and infrastructure development, Sri Lanka and India have jointly initiated the second phase of a critical railway track rehabilitation project. This development comes as the Indian public sector company, IRCON International Limited, commences work at Galgamuwa Railway Station in Sri Lanka. Spanning 128 kilometers, the project runs from Maho to Omanthai and is expected to be completed in six months.

Sri Lanka-India Cooperation: A Journey on Rails

The project, costing a total of USD 91.27 million, is financed by an Indian Line of Credit (LOC) worth USD 318 million. This phase specifically covers the segment from Maho to Anuradhapura. The Sri Lankan Minister of Transport, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, expressed gratitude for India’s backing, particularly in the transport sector. He emphasized the necessity for further railway cooperation between the two nations.

(Read Also: Sri Lanka’s President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges)

India: A Long-Term Development Partner

Reflecting on India’s role as a long-standing development partner, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Mr. Santosh Jha, highlighted India’s contributions to the rehabilitation and development of Sri Lanka’s Northern and Southern Railway lines. He stressed the importance of modernizing the railways for the efficient mobility of goods and services, which in turn propels economic growth.

(Read Also: Sri Lankan President Commits to Boosting Business and Education in Northern Province)

IRCON and Its Contributions

India’s contributions to Sri Lanka’s railway infrastructure through IRCON have exceeded USD 1 billion across five Lines of Credit. The company’s projects include the reconstruction of the Northern Province railway line network, upgrades to the Southern line, and the installation of a modern signaling and telecommunication system. This system aims to enhance safety and reliability over a 330-kilometer stretch of the railway line, marking a significant step in Sri Lanka’s journey towards a modern and efficient railway network.

Read More