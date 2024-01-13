Sri Lanka and India Foster Trade Ties: A Meet of Mutual Interests

In a significant stride towards expanding trade ties, the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka hosted a business delegation from India, spearheaded by the IGTD Exim Chamber of Commerce, on January 9. The event, held at the National Chamber’s auditorium, featured Business-to-Business (B2B) discussions, providing a platform to explore and amplify bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Sectors Represented in Delegation

The Indian delegation comprised representatives from diverse sectors – agriculture, food and beverages, spices, and filter products. They were warmly welcomed by prominent officials of the National Chamber, including Senior Deputy President Anura Warnakulasooriya, Council Member Ruwan Fernando, and Secretary General/CEO Mrs. Nilupul Chandrasena.

Exploring Import and Export Possibilities

At the heart of the meeting was a shared interest in examining and enhancing export and import prospects. The Indian delegates expressed a potent interest in importing quintessential Sri Lankan products like cinnamon, clove, coconut, tea, rubber, granite, and marbles. On the flip side, Sri Lankan exporters conveyed interest in an array of Indian products such as corn, garlic, millet, mustard cake, mustard oil, onion and onion powder, frozen french fries, potatoes, red and green chillies, other agricultural products, and industrial filter products, including air oil separators, basket filters, ceiling filters, and cyclone separators.

A Stepping Stone for Stronger Trade Relations

The B2B discussions served as a platform for comprehensive dialogues about products and services, reflecting a mutual enthusiasm to fortify trade relations and bolster bilateral export/import opportunities. This meeting is a testament to the growing trade and investment ties between India and Sri Lanka, and an exemplar for future collaborations targeted at strengthening mutual economic benefits.