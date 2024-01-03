en English
Education

Sreenarayanaguru Open University Pioneers with New UGC-Approved Programs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Education in India takes another leap forward as the Sreenarayanaguru Open University broadens its academic horizons. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given the green light for the university to introduce six new programs, significantly expanding the choices available to prospective students.

Expanding Academic Horizons

The new courses that have received UGC’s approval are the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Political Science, BA in Psychology, BA in Nano Entrepreneurship, Master of Arts (MA) in Public Administration, and MA in Political Science. These programs join the 22 existing courses provided by the university, offering students a wider range of academic possibilities.

First in India: BA Nano Entrepreneurship

Bearing the torch of innovation, Sreenarayanaguru Open University has become the first in India to offer a UGC-approved BA Nano Entrepreneurship course. This groundbreaking program is designed to arm students with practical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills that can be utilized in various career fields. Students who opt for this course will have the unique chance to acquire a degree while also receiving entrepreneurship training, thus gaining a competitive edge in the job market.

Keeping Pace with State Universities

With this recent expansion, Sreenarayanaguru Open University has matched the scope of programs offered by other state universities, as noted by university officials. This development underscores the university’s commitment to academic excellence and its continuous efforts to provide a broad spectrum of educational opportunities.

In addition to the new programs, the university has updated the SGOU Exam syllabus for the upcoming Semester and Annual Examinations. The course and subject-wise syllabus, along with the exam pattern, are readily available for students to download from the university’s website. This proactive approach allows students to prepare effectively for their examinations, thus enhancing their academic performance.

Education
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

