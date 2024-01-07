en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Spiritual Legacy of Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy Lives on Through Published Texts

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Spiritual Legacy of Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy Lives on Through Published Texts

In the spiritual city of Rajamahendravaram, the profound teachings of the late Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy, a highly respected figure in spiritual circles, have been meticulously compiled and published in the form of two significant texts: ‘Rudra Bhasya Prasangamulu’ and ‘Brihadaranyakopanishat’.

Unveiling of the Spiritual Texts

The grand release of these texts was done by the esteemed spiritual orator Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma during the Srimadramayana Pravachana Yajna programme at the Hindu Samajam premises. The event was a magnificent tribute to Murthy’s spiritual legacy and his enduring contributions to spiritual education and discourse.

Paying Homage to Sivananda Murthy

The event was marked by a heartfelt welcome address from Rushi Peetham convenor Dr. T V Narayana Rao, who extolled Sivananda Murthy’s unique ability to make complex spiritual concepts comprehensible for the common man. His teachings, Rao emphasized, continue to guide and inspire future generations.

Insights into the Spiritual Texts

N Radha Kumari, the Executive Director of the Sivananda Supatha Foundation, reviewed the discourses and underscored the valuable spiritual insights encapsulated within these texts. The Foundation’s Chairman N V D S Raju and other dignitaries were also present to honor the late Sadguru and his spiritual teachings.

With the publication of these works, the spiritual wisdom of Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy has been immortalized, ensuring that his teachings continue to enlighten and inspire seekers of truth and knowledge in the generations to come.

0
History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
4 mins ago
Rare Mammoth Tusk Unearthed at North Dakota Coal Mine
Under the vast expanse of North Dakota’s sky, miners at the Freedom Mine near Beulah unearthed an extraordinary relic of the Ice Age—a 7-foot-long mammoth tusk. The tusk, estimated to be between 10,000 to 100,000 years old, was found nestled in an ancient streambed, approximately 40 feet deep. The workers, who usually spend their days
Rare Mammoth Tusk Unearthed at North Dakota Coal Mine
Warley Museum: A Tiny Trove of Heritage Inside a Telephone Box
59 mins ago
Warley Museum: A Tiny Trove of Heritage Inside a Telephone Box
Nimes: A Must-Visit Blend of Roman Grandeur and Vibrant Culture in 2024
1 hour ago
Nimes: A Must-Visit Blend of Roman Grandeur and Vibrant Culture in 2024
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy
22 mins ago
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy
Cambridgeshire's Heritage at Risk: 17 Historic Buildings Face Threat of Decay in 2024
53 mins ago
Cambridgeshire's Heritage at Risk: 17 Historic Buildings Face Threat of Decay in 2024
Dorothy Palmer: A Century of Life Marked by Simplicity and Community
57 mins ago
Dorothy Palmer: A Century of Life Marked by Simplicity and Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
14 seconds
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
30 seconds
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
49 seconds
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
1 min
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
1 min
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
1 min
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
2 mins
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
2 mins
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
2 mins
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app