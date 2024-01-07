Spiritual Legacy of Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy Lives on Through Published Texts

In the spiritual city of Rajamahendravaram, the profound teachings of the late Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy, a highly respected figure in spiritual circles, have been meticulously compiled and published in the form of two significant texts: ‘Rudra Bhasya Prasangamulu’ and ‘Brihadaranyakopanishat’.

Unveiling of the Spiritual Texts

The grand release of these texts was done by the esteemed spiritual orator Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma during the Srimadramayana Pravachana Yajna programme at the Hindu Samajam premises. The event was a magnificent tribute to Murthy’s spiritual legacy and his enduring contributions to spiritual education and discourse.

Paying Homage to Sivananda Murthy

The event was marked by a heartfelt welcome address from Rushi Peetham convenor Dr. T V Narayana Rao, who extolled Sivananda Murthy’s unique ability to make complex spiritual concepts comprehensible for the common man. His teachings, Rao emphasized, continue to guide and inspire future generations.

Insights into the Spiritual Texts

N Radha Kumari, the Executive Director of the Sivananda Supatha Foundation, reviewed the discourses and underscored the valuable spiritual insights encapsulated within these texts. The Foundation’s Chairman N V D S Raju and other dignitaries were also present to honor the late Sadguru and his spiritual teachings.

With the publication of these works, the spiritual wisdom of Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy has been immortalized, ensuring that his teachings continue to enlighten and inspire seekers of truth and knowledge in the generations to come.