en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

SpiceJet’s Special Flight Service for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
SpiceJet’s Special Flight Service for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration

In an unprecedented move, Indian budget airline SpiceJet has revealed plans for a special flight service in honor of the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This strategy underscores the airline’s endeavor to tap into the religious tourism sector, specifically catering to devotees keen on partaking in this momentous religious event.

SpiceJet’s Initiative

SpiceJet’s announcement is a testament to the airline’s commitment to accommodating the specific needs of its clientele. The ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony marks the spiritual awakening of the deity’s idol within the temple, a significant event for many Hindus. With this initiative, the airline aims to provide an easy and convenient travel option for pilgrims journeying to the sacred site.

The Ram Temple of Ayodhya

The Ram Temple, a central place of worship for numerous Hindus, has been under construction following a landmark verdict by the Indian Supreme Court. The temple’s inauguration is set to witness a flurry of private jets and charter flights, all congregating in the holy town for the consecration ceremony. The anticipation surrounding the event is palpable, with luminaries from the worlds of business and politics expected to be in attendance.

Religious Tourism and Thematic Travel

SpiceJet’s move also shines a light on the growing trend of airlines offering thematic and pilgrimage-centered travel options. By tailoring their services to meet specific customer demands, airlines like SpiceJet are carving out a niche for themselves in the world of aviation. The announcement includes details of the flight schedule and services, aiming to attract a sizable number of passengers for this occasion. It will be interesting to see how this strategy pans out and whether it sets a precedent for other airlines to follow.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Panchvati, a place steeped in ancient lore and religious significance, has set the political cauldron bubbling. The visit, part of his continuing engagement with diverse regions and communities across the nation, has been met with a mixed bag of reactions, reflecting the deeply entrenched political divisions in the
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Chief Minister Joins 'Youth As Job Creators' Event on National Youth Day
23 mins ago
Chief Minister Joins 'Youth As Job Creators' Event on National Youth Day
Cycling from India to Australia: A Travel Vlogger's Journey for Environmental Conservation
24 mins ago
Cycling from India to Australia: A Travel Vlogger's Journey for Environmental Conservation
Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam
4 mins ago
Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam
PM Narendra Modi Highlights Affordability of Mobile Data at 27th National Youth Festival
18 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Highlights Affordability of Mobile Data at 27th National Youth Festival
PM Narendra Modi Aims for India to be Third-Largest Economy at National Youth Festival
20 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Aims for India to be Third-Largest Economy at National Youth Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
1 min
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
1 min
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
2 mins
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
3 mins
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
4 mins
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
4 mins
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
5 mins
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
5 mins
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
6 mins
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app