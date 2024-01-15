en English
India

SpiceJet to Launch Non-Stop Flights Connecting Ayodhya with Major Indian Cities

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
SpiceJet to Launch Non-Stop Flights Connecting Ayodhya with Major Indian Cities

In a significant stride towards enhancing India’s domestic air connectivity, SpiceJet, a renowned Indian airline, has announced the inauguration of non-stop flights linking Ayodhya with major cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Starting from February 1, 2024, the airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes, signifying a new chapter in Indian aviation history.

Special Flight to Ayodhya

Apart from these regular routes, SpiceJet has planned a unique offering for the devotees attending the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. A special flight will operate from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, ensuring a seamless travel experience to the attendees of this auspicious event.

Boosting Connectivity

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, expressed satisfaction with the announcement, reiterating the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity within the country. She highlighted that these new flights align with their objective to offer passengers convenient travel options. Besides, SpiceJet aims to connect more Indian cities with Ayodhya in the future, underlining their vision for a robust domestic air network.

Impact on Airfares

With the upcoming grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, there’s been a considerable surge in flight bookings and searches. Consequently, airfares on Delhi-Ayodhya and Mumbai-Ayodhya routes for January 20 and 21 were reportedly around ₹16,000, compared to the average fare on the route of ₹3,500 to ₹4,000. This increase in airfares underscores the heightened demand for air travel to Ayodhya during this period.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

