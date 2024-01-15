SpiceJet to Commence Non-Stop Flights from Ayodhya to Major Indian Cities

In a bid to enhance connectivity and offer passengers more convenient travel options, Indian airline SpiceJet has announced the commencement of non-stop flights from Ayodhya to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai starting February 1, 2024. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes.

Special Flight for ‘Pran Pratishta’ Ceremony

SpiceJet has also declared a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, to facilitate passengers attending the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple the following day. A return flight is also scheduled for the same day. This move follows the recently launched route from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya by IndiGo, as the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya experiences increased demand with over 40 requests for landing of chartered flights for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event on January 22.

Expansion of Flight Services

Besides these routes, the expansion of SpiceJet’s services includes new flight connections from Mumbai to Srinagar, Chennai to Jaipur, and Bengaluru to Varanasi starting February 1. According to Shilpa Bhatia, the Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, these new flights are part of the airline’s sustained effort to improve connectivity across the country. The airline also plans to introduce more non-stop flights from various cities to Ayodhya in the near future.

Financial Aspects

Despite these developments, SpiceJet’s stock saw a slight decline, trading at ₹65.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a 0.17 per cent decrease as of the morning of January 15, 2024. This follows the airline’s in-principle approval from the BSE for the issuance of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis to raise Rs 2,242 crore, as revealed at SpiceJetʹs 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, declared this fund infusion as a critical step for the company.