en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

SpiceJet to Commence Non-Stop Flights from Ayodhya to Major Indian Cities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
SpiceJet to Commence Non-Stop Flights from Ayodhya to Major Indian Cities

In a bid to enhance connectivity and offer passengers more convenient travel options, Indian airline SpiceJet has announced the commencement of non-stop flights from Ayodhya to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai starting February 1, 2024. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes.

Special Flight for ‘Pran Pratishta’ Ceremony

SpiceJet has also declared a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, to facilitate passengers attending the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple the following day. A return flight is also scheduled for the same day. This move follows the recently launched route from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya by IndiGo, as the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya experiences increased demand with over 40 requests for landing of chartered flights for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event on January 22.

Expansion of Flight Services

Besides these routes, the expansion of SpiceJet’s services includes new flight connections from Mumbai to Srinagar, Chennai to Jaipur, and Bengaluru to Varanasi starting February 1. According to Shilpa Bhatia, the Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, these new flights are part of the airline’s sustained effort to improve connectivity across the country. The airline also plans to introduce more non-stop flights from various cities to Ayodhya in the near future.

Financial Aspects

Despite these developments, SpiceJet’s stock saw a slight decline, trading at ₹65.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a 0.17 per cent decrease as of the morning of January 15, 2024. This follows the airline’s in-principle approval from the BSE for the issuance of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis to raise Rs 2,242 crore, as revealed at SpiceJetʹs 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, declared this fund infusion as a critical step for the company.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
15 seconds ago
Indian Tribal Cultural Heritage: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Development
In a significant confluence of academia and tribal culture, a two-day national seminar took the stage, illuminating the cultural heritage of India’s tribes as a cornerstone for sustainable development. This intellectual gathering was a collaborative effort between Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, and was presided
Indian Tribal Cultural Heritage: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Development
ONGC Advances Exploration Activities in Andaman, Set to Finalise Drilling Site by May
1 min ago
ONGC Advances Exploration Activities in Andaman, Set to Finalise Drilling Site by May
PM Narendra Modi's Spiritual Journey: An 11-day Fast Ahead of 'Pranpratishtha' Ceremony
2 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi's Spiritual Journey: An 11-day Fast Ahead of 'Pranpratishtha' Ceremony
Youth Festival Concludes at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya: A Celebration of Talent and Values
20 seconds ago
Youth Festival Concludes at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya: A Celebration of Talent and Values
Pioneering Techno-Musician KJ Joy Passes Away: An Irreplaceable Loss to South Indian Cinema
26 seconds ago
Pioneering Techno-Musician KJ Joy Passes Away: An Irreplaceable Loss to South Indian Cinema
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
27 seconds ago
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
Latest Headlines
World News
Phoenix Suns Emerge Victorious Over Portland Trail Blazers in High-Scoring Basketball Game
6 seconds
Phoenix Suns Emerge Victorious Over Portland Trail Blazers in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Sunderland AFC's Loss to Ipswich Town: The Impact and Aftermath
20 seconds
Sunderland AFC's Loss to Ipswich Town: The Impact and Aftermath
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: Advice for Individuals with Anxiety
22 seconds
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: Advice for Individuals with Anxiety
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
27 seconds
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Address Parliament on Yemen Crisis
27 seconds
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Address Parliament on Yemen Crisis
From Rehabilitation to the Golf Course: Travis Brown's Inspiring Journey
54 seconds
From Rehabilitation to the Golf Course: Travis Brown's Inspiring Journey
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
2 mins
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
PM Narendra Modi's Spiritual Journey: An 11-day Fast Ahead of 'Pranpratishtha' Ceremony
2 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Spiritual Journey: An 11-day Fast Ahead of 'Pranpratishtha' Ceremony
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
2 mins
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
27 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app