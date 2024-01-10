en English
Aviation

SpiceJet Shareholders Greenlight Fundraising Plan, Carlyle Aviation Partners May Invest Further

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
On January 10, 2024, SpiceJet shareholders gave their green light for the company to bolster its financial standing through the issue of equity shares and warrants. The approval, which came during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), marks a significant step in the airline’s efforts to navigate towards stable skies amidst the turbulence of financial difficulties and legal battles.

A Lifeline for SpiceJet

The precise amount approved for fundraising has not been disclosed in the regulatory filing. However, it’s known that SpiceJet’s ambitious goal was to muster Rs 2,250 crore ($300 million approximately) to support its rejuvenation and expansion plans. The airline’s proposal, which was endorsed by its board last month, includes issuing up to 130 million convertible warrants and 320.8 million fresh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 50 each.

Carlyle Aviation Partners: A Potential Investor?

Reports suggest that global aviation investor Carlyle Aviation Partners, currently holding a 7 percent stake in SpiceJet, may be interested in further investing in the airline. Carlyle Aviation Partners, renowned for its robust presence in the aviation investment sector, could significantly aid SpiceJet’s revival. It must be noted, however, that SpiceJet has yet to respond to these reports, and stock exchanges have sought clarification.

The Road Ahead for SpiceJet

SpiceJet is currently grappling with a severe cash crunch and a slew of legal cases, with only a fraction of its fleet operational. Yet, the airline’s stock has shown remarkable resilience, surging around 70 percent in the last six months of 2023. Notably, there was a 5 percent increase on January 10, as investors anticipated the approval of the fundraise. The shareholders’ approval now sets the stage for the airline to rise from its struggles and take flight towards its expansion and revitalization goals.

Aviation Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

