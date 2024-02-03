Speculations Arise Around 'Naagin 7' Casting: Ankita Lokhande and Bigg Boss Alumni in Contention

As the Indian television industry buzzes with anticipation for the seventh season of the popular supernatural drama series 'Naagin', speculations around the potential cast have been making waves. The whispers have grown louder following Salman Khan's hint about actress Ankita Lokhande's potential involvement in 'Naagin 7', produced by Ekta Kapoor. This speculation has been fueled further by reports suggesting Abhishek Kumar, the second-place finisher of 'Bigg Boss 17', and Ankit Gupta, are also being considered for roles in the series.

'Naagin 7' Casting: A Maze of Possibilities

The air of uncertainty continues to swirl around the casting of 'Naagin 7', with no confirmations yet. When asked about his involvement in the series during an interview with Mirchi Bollywood, Abhishek Kumar responded with a smile, neither confirming nor denying his participation. This non-committal response has only added fuel to the speculative fire.

Ekta Kapoor's Hunt for New Leads

Further intrigue was added to the casting puzzle when Ekta Kapoor visited the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. It was rumored she was scouting for the lead for 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'. This sparked additional speculation about her casting choices for 'Naagin 7'. Names like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer began to circulate as potential leads.

Succession of the 'Naagin' Throne

As per a report from Filmibeat, Ankita Lokhande is strongly being considered to succeed Tejasswi Prakash, the lead of 'Naagin 6', for the new season. 'Naagin 6' ended in July of the previous year and was the longest season in the franchise, featuring Prakash's critically acclaimed performances. The anticipation for who will take the throne in 'Naagin 7' is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this much-anticipated supernatural saga.