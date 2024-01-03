en English
Education

Space Crunch at Mumbai University: Pali Department Proposes Infrastructural Overhaul

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Mumbai University’s Language Building, an architectural testament to the richness of linguistic diversity, has been grappling with space constraints. Despite allocating its second floor to the Pali Language Department following student protests in 2021, the issue of space shortage persists. This has led to a call for infrastructural transformations, which now appears to be on the cusp of realization.

Push for Infrastructural Changes

In December, faculty members and engineers from the Pali Department conducted a meticulous inspection of the premises. Their objective was to identify critical areas of modifications necessary to alleviate the ongoing space crunch. Following this, they submitted a series of personalized requests for each room to the Deputy Registrar, marking the first step towards a potential infrastructural overhaul.

A Peek into the Proposed Renovations

Professor Laxman Sonawane, a key figure in the process and a representative of the Pali Department, provided insights into the planned infrastructural alterations. He shared, ‘We’re in discussions with engineers, planning a series of changes to optimize the space for our students.’ Sonawane outlined the proposed changes, which include merging classrooms, constructing new washrooms, a library, a conference room, false ceilings, and other essential modifications. These changes are intended to transform the existing floor into a space that nurtures learning and facilitates academic growth.

Challenges on the Horizon

One of the anticipated hurdles in executing these plans is the potential high costs involved. Sonawane acknowledged this, stating, ‘Securing approval for our proposals might face obstacles due to the anticipated high costs involved.’ Further, he emphasized the need for improved water supply and cooler facilities for the students. Addressing the ongoing space crunch, he disclosed, ‘Currently, we borrow auditoriums and classrooms from other departments for lectures, especially on weekends when student numbers surpass our available classrooms.’ This situation underscores the pressing need for infrastructural changes to facilitate seamless academic activities.

Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

