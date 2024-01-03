Space Crunch at Mumbai University: Pali Department Proposes Infrastructural Overhaul

Mumbai University’s Language Building, an architectural testament to the richness of linguistic diversity, has been grappling with space constraints. Despite allocating its second floor to the Pali Language Department following student protests in 2021, the issue of space shortage persists. This has led to a call for infrastructural transformations, which now appears to be on the cusp of realization.

Push for Infrastructural Changes

In December, faculty members and engineers from the Pali Department conducted a meticulous inspection of the premises. Their objective was to identify critical areas of modifications necessary to alleviate the ongoing space crunch. Following this, they submitted a series of personalized requests for each room to the Deputy Registrar, marking the first step towards a potential infrastructural overhaul.

A Peek into the Proposed Renovations

Professor Laxman Sonawane, a key figure in the process and a representative of the Pali Department, provided insights into the planned infrastructural alterations. He shared, ‘We’re in discussions with engineers, planning a series of changes to optimize the space for our students.’ Sonawane outlined the proposed changes, which include merging classrooms, constructing new washrooms, a library, a conference room, false ceilings, and other essential modifications. These changes are intended to transform the existing floor into a space that nurtures learning and facilitates academic growth.

Challenges on the Horizon

One of the anticipated hurdles in executing these plans is the potential high costs involved. Sonawane acknowledged this, stating, ‘Securing approval for our proposals might face obstacles due to the anticipated high costs involved.’ Further, he emphasized the need for improved water supply and cooler facilities for the students. Addressing the ongoing space crunch, he disclosed, ‘Currently, we borrow auditoriums and classrooms from other departments for lectures, especially on weekends when student numbers surpass our available classrooms.’ This situation underscores the pressing need for infrastructural changes to facilitate seamless academic activities.