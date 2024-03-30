Southern Railway Withdraws Charges Against Loco Pilots Amid Safety Norms Violation Claims

In a significant turn of events, Southern Railway has decided to retract disciplinary action against loco pilots accused of breaching safety protocols by exceeding prescribed speed limits. This decision comes after allegations surfaced that the pilots were coerced into speeding to avoid delays, raising serious safety concerns.

Alleged Pressure and Safety Violations

On March 14, in the Salem Division, a freight train breakdown led to a critical decision to dispatch a relief engine. The 'T/A 602' authorization, which dictates a maximum speed of 15 kmph, was reportedly ignored under pressure from railway authorities. An audio clip obtained by The Hindu captures a conversation where a Chief Loco Inspector instructs loco pilot Kalu Ram Meena to accelerate to 50 kmph to clear the backlog of detained trains, despite the explicit speed restrictions.

Charges Dropped After Review

Southern Railway's initial response was to issue charge sheets to the involved loco pilots for not contacting the Traction Loco Controller (TLC) as mandated. However, following an internal review and 'thorough counselling' of the employees, the railway authority opted to cancel the disciplinary actions. They clarified that the primary concern was the lack of communication with the TLC, rather than the alleged pressure to violate speed limits.

Implications and Public Response

The incident has sparked a debate over railway safety standards and the pressures faced by loco pilots. While Southern Railway maintains that the safety violation claims are unfounded, the withdrawal of the charges against the loco pilots has been welcomed by the All India Loco Running Staff Association. This controversy highlights the ongoing challenges in balancing operational efficiency with strict adherence to safety protocols in Indian Railways.

The resolution of this incident may serve as a precedent for how railway authorities address similar situations in the future, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and the unwavering enforcement of safety standards. As the dust settles, the railway community and its patrons remain vigilant, hopeful for improvements in the operational protocols that safeguard the lives of millions who rely on India's vast railway network.