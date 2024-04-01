South Indian Cinema Buzz: Aadujeevitham Breaks Records, Vijay Deverakonda on Marriage, Thalaivar 171 Poster Revealed

Listen to the latest from South Indian cinema where 'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life' makes a historic entry at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda hints at his marriage plans, and Lokesh Kanagaraj surprises fans with the first look of 'Thalaivar 171'. These unfolding stories capture the dynamic and vibrant essence of the regional film industry, promising entertainment and intrigue.

Aadujeevitham Shatters Box Office Records

Released on March 28, Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life' has made a historic mark at the box office, amassing a whopping Rs 50 crore globally within just days. The film's compelling narrative, based on Benyamin's novel, portrays the harrowing journey of Najeeb's survival in the desert, resonating with audiences worldwide. The film's remarkable success is attributed to its universal appeal and the stellar performance of its cast.

Vijay Deverakonda Talks Marriage Plans

Amidst the buzz of his professional achievements, Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his personal life, expressing his desire to marry and start a family. While promoting his upcoming film 'Family Star', Deverakonda shared his views on marriage and parenthood, stirring curiosity and excitement among fans. His candid revelations about waiting for parental approval for his love