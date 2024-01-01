en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Indian Bank Records 10.8% Growth in Gross Advances

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
South Indian Bank Records 10.8% Growth in Gross Advances

The South Indian Bank, one of India’s prominent financial institutions, has reported a significant year-on-year surge in its gross advances, amounting to a total of Rs 77,713 crore. This 10.8% increase is an indication of the bank’s proactive expansion in lending activities and hints towards a positive trajectory in its business operations.

Implications of the Growth in Gross Advances

The performance of a bank is often gauged based on its capacity to extend loans and provide credit facilities. A growth in gross advances is a clear sign of a bank’s healthy financial status and its ability to sustain and expand its lending operations. In the case of South Indian Bank, this increase in advances bolsters its standing as a reliable and growing financial institution.

Factors Driving the Increase

The growth in South Indian Bank’s gross advances can be attributed to a confluence of factors. The first and foremost is an effective lending strategy that has enabled the bank to identify and target profitable lending opportunities. Coupled with this, a robust customer acquisition strategy and favorable economic conditions have contributed to the credit growth.

Critical for Stakeholders

The bank’s progress in gross advances is of paramount importance for stakeholders, including investors, customers, and regulatory bodies. It is a reflection of the bank’s ability to generate substantial revenue through interest income and manage credit risk effectively. This development, therefore, serves as a significant update on South Indian Bank’s financial performance and strategic direction.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

By Geeta Pillai

China's Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hindustan Unilever Receives Tax Notices Worth Rs 450 Crore

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX ...
@Business · 8 mins
Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX ...
heart comment 0
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024
China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
2 mins
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
2 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
3 mins
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
4 mins
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
4 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
5 mins
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
5 mins
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
5 mins
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
9 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
16 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
20 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app