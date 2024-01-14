en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments

South India has emerged as the frontrunner in private sector enrollments in the National Pension System (NPS) for the ongoing financial year, representing a notable 31% of total enrollments. This insight, shared by Deepak Mohanty, the Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), underscores the region’s leadership in embracing pension schemes.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Delving deeper into the statistics, South India holds a commanding 39% share in NPS Corporate and a 29% stake in NPS All Citizen enrollments. Moreover, the region boasts the highest percentage of women’s participation in the NPS Corporate subscriber base, standing at an impressive 36%.

Growth in Assets Under Management

As of January 10, 2024, the PFRDA manages assets under management (AUM) worth ₹11 lakh crore. This figure is a substantial increase from the ₹10 lakh crore recorded in August 2023, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. The authority anticipates the AUM to touch ₹12 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal year.

Untapped Pension Market in India

Despite these promising figures, India’s pension market remains largely untapped, especially when compared to more developed nations. India’s pension assets to GDP ratio currently stands at a modest 16.5%. This figure pales in comparison to countries like the U.S., U.K., and Australia, and is far behind the staggering 200% ratio observed in some Scandinavian nations.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Mohanty highlighted the challenges that lie ahead, particularly the low levels of financial literacy and awareness of pension schemes. This issue is even more pronounced among women, who currently hold a meager 20-21% exposure to NPS. To tackle these hurdles, the PFRDA is actively working to expand the reach of NPS and the Atal Pension Yojana. The strategy focuses on including smaller community segments, women, farmers, and small entrepreneurs. The PFRDA is also ramping up its efforts to increase awareness through intermediaries, financial advisors, and digital channels. Mohanty emphasized that investment in pension products is not an option, but a necessity for financial security, and it cannot be replaced by other forms of investment.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
In a crucial move keeping domestic needs in mind, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the Indian government will not be lifting the export restrictions currently in place on key food commodities – wheat, rice, sugar, and onions. The decision, aimed at managing domestic demand and stabilizing prices, comes in the wake of a
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
A Week of Ups and Downs: The UK Insurance Sector's Stock Market Performance
9 mins ago
A Week of Ups and Downs: The UK Insurance Sector's Stock Market Performance
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
15 mins ago
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
FreeWheel's 'Designing a Better Ad Pod' Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact
1 min ago
FreeWheel's 'Designing a Better Ad Pod' Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
4 mins ago
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans
7 mins ago
Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
18 seconds
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
19 seconds
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
23 seconds
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
37 seconds
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
1 min
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
1 min
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
1 min
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
1 min
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
1 min
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app