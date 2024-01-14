South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments

South India has emerged as the frontrunner in private sector enrollments in the National Pension System (NPS) for the ongoing financial year, representing a notable 31% of total enrollments. This insight, shared by Deepak Mohanty, the Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), underscores the region’s leadership in embracing pension schemes.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Delving deeper into the statistics, South India holds a commanding 39% share in NPS Corporate and a 29% stake in NPS All Citizen enrollments. Moreover, the region boasts the highest percentage of women’s participation in the NPS Corporate subscriber base, standing at an impressive 36%.

Growth in Assets Under Management

As of January 10, 2024, the PFRDA manages assets under management (AUM) worth ₹11 lakh crore. This figure is a substantial increase from the ₹10 lakh crore recorded in August 2023, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. The authority anticipates the AUM to touch ₹12 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal year.

Untapped Pension Market in India

Despite these promising figures, India’s pension market remains largely untapped, especially when compared to more developed nations. India’s pension assets to GDP ratio currently stands at a modest 16.5%. This figure pales in comparison to countries like the U.S., U.K., and Australia, and is far behind the staggering 200% ratio observed in some Scandinavian nations.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Mohanty highlighted the challenges that lie ahead, particularly the low levels of financial literacy and awareness of pension schemes. This issue is even more pronounced among women, who currently hold a meager 20-21% exposure to NPS. To tackle these hurdles, the PFRDA is actively working to expand the reach of NPS and the Atal Pension Yojana. The strategy focuses on including smaller community segments, women, farmers, and small entrepreneurs. The PFRDA is also ramping up its efforts to increase awareness through intermediaries, financial advisors, and digital channels. Mohanty emphasized that investment in pension products is not an option, but a necessity for financial security, and it cannot be replaced by other forms of investment.