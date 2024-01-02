en English
Sopem MK: The Wine and Spice Queen of Manipur

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Sopem MK: The Wine and Spice Queen of Manipur

In the verdant valleys of Manipur, India, a narrative of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit takes root in the form of Sopem MK. From a challenging upbringing marked by family struggle with addiction, Sopem has crafted a life of success, underpinned by her passion for winemaking and spice trade.

From Struggle to Success

As a child, Sopem’s life was far from easy. Yet, amid adversity, she found a beacon of hope in YouTube tutorials that taught her the art of fruit winemaking. Utilizing local fruits, she began crafting wines that were more than just an alcoholic beverage – they were symbols of hope, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Her story, shared with The Better India, unveils a journey of survival and determination. At 16, she worked with a family, caring for their children to earn money. After completing her Class 12 education, further studies were out of reach due to family circumstances. Undeterred, Sopem sought opportunities beyond the hills of her hometown.

Wine and Spice: A Tale of Entrepreneurship

The success of her winemaking venture enabled her to enroll in a food and beverage course, which she balanced with restaurant jobs. Ambition, passion, and hard work eventually culminated in the creation of “Great Pair” – a venture that encapsulates the rich culinary heritage of Manipur.

Great Pair is not just a business, it’s a window into the traditional flavors of Manipur. The carefully selected, sun-dried spices bring a taste of home to both locals and the diaspora, bridging geographical divides and keeping culture alive.

A Beacon of Hope in the Northeast

Sopem’s journey is more than just a story of personal achievement. It’s a narrative that challenges stereotypes and highlights the ability of Northeastern women to excel in the entrepreneurial world. She stands as an icon of hope and an embodiment of the idea that adversity can be transformed into success through passion and perseverance.

Her success comes at a time when the herb and spice extracts market is booming, expected to reach a valuation of around US $23.6 billion by 2033, up from US $16.7 billion in 2033. This growth is driven by increased interest in novel flavors, greater customer awareness of health issues, and the medicinal use of these extracts. Sopem’s venture, Great Pair, is primed to ride this wave of opportunity, offering a promising future for the enterprising woman from Manipur.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

