India

SonyLIV Unveils Expansive Multi-Language Content Lineup for 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
The Indian streaming service, SonyLIV, has made an exciting announcement, unveiling an expansive lineup of over 20 new and returning shows for 2024. This move is set to enrich its multi-language content offerings which already include Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, and Marathi. In a bid to stand out amidst numerous show launches, SonyLIV is focusing on delivering strong and diverse language content.

Notable Series in the Lineup

Among the notable Hindi-language series is the streaming debut of acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya with “Badaa Naam Karenge,” and Sudhir Mishra’s “Summer of 77,” which revolves around the Indian political emergency. The platform’s Telugu selection features the historical action-drama “Lords of the Deccan,” and the female-led cop drama “Brinda.” The Malayalam-language slate includes the satire “Jai Mahendran” and the thriller “Blindfold,” while the Tamil lineup boasts the crime series “The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar.” Furthermore, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Kannada-language projects are also in the pipeline.

Expansion Beyond Languages

SonyLIV is not just expanding its language offerings but also its content genres. The platform is set to encompass young adult and family stories, esports, and unscripted shows like “MasterChef India” and “Shark Tank India.” With a significant subscriber base of 33 million, which has been largely amassed from a business-to-consumer model, SonyLIV is now branching into business-to-business deals across various regions.

Future Strategy and Market Expansion

SonyLIV’s upcoming strategy includes strengthening its presence in the U.S. and U.K. markets. The Indian streaming service’s lineup for 2024 and its expansion into multi-language content, indicates an aggressive approach towards gaining a larger share of the global streaming market. Given the planned mergers of Zee with Sony and Reliance owned Viacom18 with Disney India, the year 2024 could bring significant changes to the broadcast industry.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

