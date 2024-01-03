en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

India’s premier streaming service, SonyLIV, has announced its much-awaited programming lineup for the year 2024. The lineup boasts more than 20 new and returning shows, with a renewed emphasis on multi-language content. The array of shows spans across major Indian languages like Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, and Hindi, marking a significant shift in the platform’s content strategy.

Stellar Hindi Lineups and Regional Dramas

Noteworthy Hindi-language projects making their way to the platform include Sooraj Barjatya-directed “Badaa Naam Karenge,” Sudhir Mishra’s “Summer of 77,” and the political drama “Freedom at Midnight” helmed by Nikkhil Advani. Alongside these, the platform is set to host historical action-dramas, cop stories, period pieces, and contemporary dramas in other regional languages, thus catering to a wide range of viewer preferences.

Young Adult, Family Stories, and Esports

As part of its expansion strategy, SonyLIV is also planning to broaden its young adult and family story offerings. This move complements its existing success with unscripted shows like “MasterChef India” and “Shark Tank India,” both of which are slated for new seasons and language versions. The platform is also focusing on building a strong esports presence in India, tapping into the country’s burgeoning gaming community.

Expansion Beyond Indian Shores

Currently boasting a robust subscriber base of 33 million, SonyLIV has been experiencing steady growth through business-to-business bundling partnerships across various regions, including South Asia and the Middle East. The platform’s future plans revolve around expanding its presence in U.S. and U.K. markets. To this end, it has already secured a distribution deal with Sling TV in the U.S. and is planning a stronger marketing push and a more direct-to-consumer product to enhance its global footprint.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

By Justice Nwafor

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Christi's Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors

By Bijay Laxmi

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards ...
@Business · 52 seconds
Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards ...
heart comment 0
The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training

By BNN Correspondents

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training
The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech
Philippines’ DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters
China’s First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
35 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
49 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
51 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
56 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
1 min
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
1 min
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
1 min
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
1 min
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
11 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app