SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

India’s premier streaming service, SonyLIV, has announced its much-awaited programming lineup for the year 2024. The lineup boasts more than 20 new and returning shows, with a renewed emphasis on multi-language content. The array of shows spans across major Indian languages like Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, and Hindi, marking a significant shift in the platform’s content strategy.

Stellar Hindi Lineups and Regional Dramas

Noteworthy Hindi-language projects making their way to the platform include Sooraj Barjatya-directed “Badaa Naam Karenge,” Sudhir Mishra’s “Summer of 77,” and the political drama “Freedom at Midnight” helmed by Nikkhil Advani. Alongside these, the platform is set to host historical action-dramas, cop stories, period pieces, and contemporary dramas in other regional languages, thus catering to a wide range of viewer preferences.

Young Adult, Family Stories, and Esports

As part of its expansion strategy, SonyLIV is also planning to broaden its young adult and family story offerings. This move complements its existing success with unscripted shows like “MasterChef India” and “Shark Tank India,” both of which are slated for new seasons and language versions. The platform is also focusing on building a strong esports presence in India, tapping into the country’s burgeoning gaming community.

Expansion Beyond Indian Shores

Currently boasting a robust subscriber base of 33 million, SonyLIV has been experiencing steady growth through business-to-business bundling partnerships across various regions, including South Asia and the Middle East. The platform’s future plans revolve around expanding its presence in U.S. and U.K. markets. To this end, it has already secured a distribution deal with Sling TV in the U.S. and is planning a stronger marketing push and a more direct-to-consumer product to enhance its global footprint.