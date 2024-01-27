Sonu Sood to Build 'Saroj Serenity' Homes for Senior Citizens Across India

In a move that embodies the spirit of philanthropy and compassion, Indian actor Sonu Sood has announced his noble initiative to build homes for senior citizens across India. Named 'Saroj Serenity,' these homes will pay tribute to his late mother, and are aimed at providing a nurturing and caring environment for the elderly. The initiative is particularly focused on those who are neglected or find themselves in circumstances where their children are unable to care for them.

A Homage to His Mother's Values

Sood's initiative resonates deeply with the values his mother, Saroj, instilled in him, placing a strong emphasis on supporting the elderly. The first of these homes is slated to be constructed in Nerul, Maharashtra and is expected to be operational in approximately one and a half years.

More Than Just a Home

But 'Saroj Serenity' isn't just about providing shelter. The facilities are designed to offer a range of amenities such as a clubhouse, walking paths, and a recreational centre. The aim is to create an environment of comfort and care with an emphasis on affordability. In a show of true generosity, the actor also plans to offer complimentary services for the needy.

A Hands-On Approach

What sets this project apart is Sood's personal involvement in every aspect of the initiative. From infrastructure to design and ambience, the actor is ensuring that the homes meet high standards and truly serve their purpose. This initiative is part of his ongoing humanitarian work through The Sood Foundation, which is already renowned for its efforts in aiding migrant workers, sponsoring education, and empowering women.