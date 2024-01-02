en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Sonu Sood Advocates for Rights of Specially-Abled, Calls for Increased Financial Support

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
Sonu Sood Advocates for Rights of Specially-Abled, Calls for Increased Financial Support

Indian actor, Sonu Sood, widely recognized for his philanthropic endeavors, has recently emerged as an advocate for the rights of the specially-abled. He has publicly called on state governments and relevant authorities to increase the minimum pension and basic gratuity for individuals with disabilities. This appeal is part of his New Year resolution to champion the ‘RIGHTS FOR THE DISABLED’ and improve their quality of life.

(Read Also: PM Modi Calls for Preservation of Indigenous Languages)

Advocacy Through Social Media

Sood expressed his concerns about the plight of the disabled through a social media video featuring a specially-abled man from Bihar named Dharmendra. In the video, Sood criticized the current government support of Rs 400, arguing that this amount is insufficient to cover basic living expenses. He urged an increase in financial aid to help these individuals meet their basic needs and reduce financial strain.

Commitment to Philanthropy

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Sood continues to use his influence to help the needy and disabled. His advocacy for increased disability pension and gratuity for disabled individuals is a testament to his dedication to positive change and inclusivity. He believes in the necessity of prioritizing the financial support of disabled individuals to enable them to lead more fulfilling lives.

(Read Also: Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh’s Statue Sparks National Outrage)

Fateh: The Upcoming Film

Beyond his philanthropic endeavors, Sood remains active in the entertainment industry. He is set to appear in an upcoming film titled ‘Fateh’, which is co-produced by his company, Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and promises to be another milestone in Sood’s illustrious career.

Read More

0
Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electricity Lights up Lives at Halifax's Homeless Encampment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Coroner's Warning: Transgender Treatment Delays Could Lead to More Deaths

By Hadeel Hashem

Shrapnel Attack Disrupts Life in Vyshneve, Kyiv Region

By Rizwan Shah

Bauchi PWDs Allege Discrimination in Government Palliative Distribution

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 New Year Honours List Celebrates HR Professionals and Diversity E ...
@Business · 23 mins
2024 New Year Honours List Celebrates HR Professionals and Diversity E ...
heart comment 0
Great Falls Fire’s Captain Reilly Inspires Future Female Firefighters

By Geeta Pillai

Great Falls Fire's Captain Reilly Inspires Future Female Firefighters
Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund: Preserving a Legacy Amidst Lingering Tragedy

By BNN Correspondents

Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund: Preserving a Legacy Amidst Lingering Tragedy
NHRC Proposes to Align Marriage Age Limit with International Standards

By BNN Correspondents

NHRC Proposes to Align Marriage Age Limit with International Standards
Hilke Schellmann’s ‘The Algorithm’: Unmasking Biases in AI Recruitment

By Saboor Bayat

Hilke Schellmann’s 'The Algorithm': Unmasking Biases in AI Recruitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
58 seconds
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
3 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
3 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
3 mins
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
4 mins
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
4 mins
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
4 mins
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
4 mins
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
4 mins
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app