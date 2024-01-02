Sonu Sood Advocates for Rights of Specially-Abled, Calls for Increased Financial Support

Indian actor, Sonu Sood, widely recognized for his philanthropic endeavors, has recently emerged as an advocate for the rights of the specially-abled. He has publicly called on state governments and relevant authorities to increase the minimum pension and basic gratuity for individuals with disabilities. This appeal is part of his New Year resolution to champion the ‘RIGHTS FOR THE DISABLED’ and improve their quality of life.

Advocacy Through Social Media

Sood expressed his concerns about the plight of the disabled through a social media video featuring a specially-abled man from Bihar named Dharmendra. In the video, Sood criticized the current government support of Rs 400, arguing that this amount is insufficient to cover basic living expenses. He urged an increase in financial aid to help these individuals meet their basic needs and reduce financial strain.

Commitment to Philanthropy

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Sood continues to use his influence to help the needy and disabled. His advocacy for increased disability pension and gratuity for disabled individuals is a testament to his dedication to positive change and inclusivity. He believes in the necessity of prioritizing the financial support of disabled individuals to enable them to lead more fulfilling lives.

Fateh: The Upcoming Film

Beyond his philanthropic endeavors, Sood remains active in the entertainment industry. He is set to appear in an upcoming film titled ‘Fateh’, which is co-produced by his company, Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and promises to be another milestone in Sood’s illustrious career.

