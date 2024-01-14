en English
Sonu Sood Advocates for Patience, Politeness Amidst Flight Delays

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Sonu Sood Advocates for Patience, Politeness Amidst Flight Delays

When fog shrouded the skies and disrupted flight operations, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood found himself marooned at an airport, alongside countless other travelers. However, the actor, famous for his philanthropy, turned the three-hour delay into a moment of reflection, urging his followers on social media to treat airline staff with kindness and patience.

Respect Amidst Chaos

Sood shared a video on social media, showcasing the chaotic scenes in the airport’s waiting area. He captioned it, “The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control. I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airline crew. They are doing their best.”

Support From Netizens

The post, which highlighted the importance of politeness and patience in such chaotic situations, quickly gained traction, garnering over 31,000 views. It received a wave of supportive comments from netizens. One user wrote, “Your greatness shines through in every situation,” while another echoed Sood’s sentiment, stressing the need for patience and politeness.

Shared Ordeal

This incident comes on the heels of a similar experience shared by actor Radhika Apte. She, along with other passengers, found herself locked inside an aerobridge due to a flight delay. Apte did not specify the city or airline involved but shared photos and videos on Instagram, showing passengers trapped behind a locked glass door, trying to communicate with the security staff.

These experiences underscore the trials faced by travelers and the crucial need for civility during unforeseen delays in air travel. As Sood’s post reminds us, circumstances like the weather are beyond human control, but what we can control is our response to such situations.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

