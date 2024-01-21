Sonu Nigam and Vivek Oberoi Reflect on Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Amid the spiritual fervor surrounding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, renowned singer Sonu Nigam has voiced his views on the event's political ramifications. As the event signifies the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, it carries immense spiritual significance for followers of Sanatana Dharma. The ceremony, which started with Vedic rituals on January 16, will reach its pinnacle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals.

Power of Presence and the Absence

Nigam spoke about the political dilemma for leaders who declined the invitation to the ceremony, suggesting that their decision, whether to attend or not, could have political implications. He expressed feeling privileged to have received an invite himself, describing the event as an emotional moment for followers of Sanatana Dharma. The singer's comments underscore the deeply intertwined nature of religion and politics in India.

Embracing Spiritual Energy

Actor Vivek Oberoi, also invited to the ceremony, didn't hold back his admiration for the spiritual energy in Ayodhya. He expressed profound awe at the significance of Ram Lalla's return after 500 years. His words echo the sentiment of millions of people, who see this event as a moment of spiritual and historical importance.

'Mangal Dhwani': Music Meets Spirituality

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is not just about rituals; it's also about celebrating the spirit of unity and devotion. A musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' is part of the ceremony, symbolizing the confluence of spirituality and art. This grand celebration is drawing people from all over the country and the world to Ayodhya, manifesting a sense of shared devotion and joy.