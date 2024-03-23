Sonam Wangchuk's Climate Fast: A Wake-Up Call for Ladakh's Fragile Future

In the desolate, arid winter desert of Leh, Ladakh, a place celebrated for its tranquil beauty and rich culture, climate change casts a foreboding shadow over its future. This high-altitude desert, characterized by its stark landscapes and extreme climate, now faces the visible and alarming manifestations of ecological upheaval. Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day climate fast may have its political reasons, but the region's extreme weather events have been a matter of concern for climatologists for some time now. Ladakh is already witnessing the impacts of climate change, Sonam Lotus, head of the Meteorological Centre Leh, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

Visible Indicators of Climate Change

Ladakh is a rain shadow area, but the region received 27 mm of rain in 24 hours during July 2023. While this amount might be minuscule for major cities in the plains, it significantly exceeds the average monthly rainfall for July in the region, which is 15 mm, and the average annual rainfall, which is 100mm, IMD data shows. Lotus explained that as glaciers recede, they not only reduce the water supply essential for survival but also lead to the formation of more glacial lakes. These lakes, when they suddenly burst, can cause devastating glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Such floods pose a significant risk to the mountainous region of Ladakh. "The formation and expansion of these glacial lakes serve as ticking time bombs," he said.

The Impact of Climate Change on Ladakh's Ecosystem

The Ladakh administration has developed an Emergency Operation Centre for disaster mitigation response in such cases. Another specific indicator has been a more recent one. "In preceding years, we have never noticed a winter where snowfall did not commence from November or December. However, this winter, we did not get any snowfall till January 28, and suddenly we had very heavy to extremely heavy days of snowfall right through February and continued up till March," Lotus said. Meanwhile, the average temperature range for March and April has also shown fluctuations. There has been a 0.5-1 degree Celsius rise in average temperatures for both months, based on present assessments.

Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Call to Action

Wangchuk's hunger strike aims to draw focus to these environmental challenges. Ladakh's delicate future hangs in the balance. "Our Prime Minister carved out the vision for a carbon-neutral region. It's a call to action for all of us, especially tourists, to rethink our footprint," Wangchuk said. Mining and hotel chains eyeing our pristine lands and the influx of tourists and new residents consuming water at unsustainable rates threaten to deplete resources, leaving both locals and visitors bereft and turning our homeland barren, he explained. Receding glaciers pose a real threat, with studies providing evidence of the rapid receding of glaciers in the region. These glaciers, often referred to as the Third Pole, are crucial water reserves for millions in Asia.

As the world watches Sonam Wangchuk's climate fast unfold, it's clear that the issues at hand extend far beyond the boundaries of Ladakh. This movement not only highlights the urgent need for climate action but also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our global ecosystem. The time to heed the call for sustainable practices and policies is now, lest we risk irreversible damage to our planet's delicate balance.