en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sonam Srivastava’s Optimistic Forecast for IT Sector Recovery

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Sonam Srivastava’s Optimistic Forecast for IT Sector Recovery

Amidst the turbulent tides of the financial world, the Indian IT sector dances on the precipice of recovery. The December 2023 quarter painted a picture of muted earnings, a canvas of numbers and percentages that didn’t meet the eyes of analysts with the expected vibrancy. Yet, as the echoes of those reports started to fade, the market responded with a surprising positivity, lighting the way for potential recovery in upcoming quarters.

Market Optimism Reigns Supreme

Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research PMS stands as a beacon in the realm of quantitative research and portfolio management. With over a decade of experience tucked under her belt, she perceives the upcoming year as a moderately positive one for Indian equity markets. The IT sector, despite its recent hiccups, is far from a sinking ship in her eyes. According to Srivastava, the worst may be behind us, and the sector will soon regain its stride, bolstered by key drivers such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation services.

Resilience Amid Global Economic Challenges

Financial results from industry heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro narrate a tale of resilience and strategic adaptations. These IT titans have navigated the choppy waters of global economic challenges, including wage inflation and currency fluctuations, to come out stronger. The leaders at the helm of these firms, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, have transmitted a sense of resilience. Despite a cautious outlook due to macroeconomic uncertainties, they continue to focus on digital transformation and cloud services.

IT Stocks: A Value Pick

With the market’s positive response to the muted earnings, Srivastava proposes that IT stocks could be a good value pick at current levels. The Nifty index’s surge due to gains in IT stocks, largely driven by impressive December quarter results from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, supports her viewpoint. Sanjeev Hota of ShareKhan by BNP Paribas’ positive comments and the anticipated interest rate cuts only add to the optimism for the IT sector’s recovery. However, Srivastava advises caution while investing in HDFC Bank despite anticipated robust Q3 results, as market expectations might already be priced in, limiting the upside for the bank’s stock.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
VectorStock.com Releases New Floral-Themed Vector Images for Spring Campaigns
As the chill of winter thaws and the first buds of spring peek through, digital marketers find themselves in a creative conundrum. How to make their spring campaigns stand out, resonate with their target audience and reflect their brand ethos? In a bid to help professionals overcome this seasonal challenge, VectorStock.com has launched a new
VectorStock.com Releases New Floral-Themed Vector Images for Spring Campaigns
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 mins ago
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
Tata Consumer's Significant Acquisition and Other Sector Updates
22 mins ago
Tata Consumer's Significant Acquisition and Other Sector Updates
DSV Seeks Experienced Information Architect for their Global IT Unit
3 mins ago
DSV Seeks Experienced Information Architect for their Global IT Unit
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
9 mins ago
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
Champaign Chronicles: From Historical Buildings to Modern Developments
9 mins ago
Champaign Chronicles: From Historical Buildings to Modern Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
35 seconds
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
38 seconds
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
41 seconds
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
2 mins
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
3 mins
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
4 mins
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
4 mins
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
5 mins
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
5 mins
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app