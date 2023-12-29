en English
SoBo Central Mall Set for Auction Amid Financial Woes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST
SoBo Central Mall Set for Auction Amid Financial Woes

In a significant development, Mumbai’s iconic SoBo Central mall, once known as Crossroads Mall, is set to be auctioned on January 29, 2024. This decision stems from the mall’s inability to meet its financial obligations, having accumulated dues to the tune of 230.39 crore.

SoBo Central’s Decline

Popular in the late 1990s as a bustling shopping and social hub, the mall gradually lost its allure with the rise of more sophisticated shopping centres across Mumbai. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the situation, negatively impacting the mall’s performance and rendering it a non-performing asset for almost three continuous years.

Financial Health and Auction Announcement

In August, Crisil Ratings downgraded the credit rating of the mall’s owning entity, Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd, to a ‘D,’ citing non-cooperation with the rating agency’s requests for information. Canara Bank, the lender, has set in motion the auction process in a bid to recover the outstanding dues. The bank has set the reserve price for the auction at a whopping 500 crore.

Details of the Auction

The auction will comprise various commercial spaces within the mall, with the exception of the McDonalds outlet, which has been operational since 1999. Potential bidders will have the opportunity to inspect the properties on January 20, and they must deposit the earnest money of 50 crore on or before the day of the auction.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

