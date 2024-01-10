en English
Snowflake Appoints Vijayant Rai as New Managing Director for India Operations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Snowflake, a renowned Data Cloud company, has revealed the selection of Vijayant Rai as the new Managing Director for its burgeoning operations in India. Rai is poised to steer the company’s business growth and Go-To-Market strategy on the subcontinent. He fills the shoes of Vimal Venkatram, who has segued into a regional role within the organization.

A Wealth of Expertise

Having spent over 27 years in senior sales roles across a range of firms, Rai brings to the table an impressive wealth of expertise in business transformation, revenue growth, and talent acquisition and retention. His remit will include broadening Snowflake’s business footprint in India, executing the strategic plan, cultivating strategic partnerships, and encouraging the adoption of Snowflake’s Data Cloud across diverse sectors such as retail, manufacturing, the public sector, startups, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

India: A Data-Driven Economy

Rai’s appointment comes at a time when India is metamorphosing into a data-driven economy, and he is eager to assist customers in harnessing their data for successful business outcomes. Snowflake has also showcased its commitment to innovation in the Indian market by introducing new features such as Snowflake Cortex, designed to support AI application development.

Rai’s Stellar Career

Rai’s illustrious career has seen him occupy roles like that of Executive Director at Microsoft India and leadership positions at other tech giants such as Salesforce, SAP, and CA Technologies. Sanjay Deshmukh, Senior Vice President of ASEAN and India at Snowflake, has voiced his confidence in Rai’s capability to drive growth and swell the company’s local market presence.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

