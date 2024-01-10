Snowflake Appoints Vijayant Rai as New Managing Director for India Operations

Snowflake, a renowned Data Cloud company, has revealed the selection of Vijayant Rai as the new Managing Director for its burgeoning operations in India. Rai is poised to steer the company’s business growth and Go-To-Market strategy on the subcontinent. He fills the shoes of Vimal Venkatram, who has segued into a regional role within the organization.

A Wealth of Expertise

Having spent over 27 years in senior sales roles across a range of firms, Rai brings to the table an impressive wealth of expertise in business transformation, revenue growth, and talent acquisition and retention. His remit will include broadening Snowflake’s business footprint in India, executing the strategic plan, cultivating strategic partnerships, and encouraging the adoption of Snowflake’s Data Cloud across diverse sectors such as retail, manufacturing, the public sector, startups, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

India: A Data-Driven Economy

Rai’s appointment comes at a time when India is metamorphosing into a data-driven economy, and he is eager to assist customers in harnessing their data for successful business outcomes. Snowflake has also showcased its commitment to innovation in the Indian market by introducing new features such as Snowflake Cortex, designed to support AI application development.

Rai’s Stellar Career

Rai’s illustrious career has seen him occupy roles like that of Executive Director at Microsoft India and leadership positions at other tech giants such as Salesforce, SAP, and CA Technologies. Sanjay Deshmukh, Senior Vice President of ASEAN and India at Snowflake, has voiced his confidence in Rai’s capability to drive growth and swell the company’s local market presence.