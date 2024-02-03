Snowfall Disrupts Traffic, Causes Road Closures in Upper Shimla

In a significant turn of events, heavy snowfall and rainfall have swept across the upper areas of Shimla in India, causing severe disruptions to vehicular traffic. Roads leading to pivotal locations such as Rohru, Chopal, Narkanda, Khadrala, and others, have been closed due to the weather conditions. This has resulted in a sharp decline in temperatures, especially in the high altitude tribal areas where temperatures plummeted to 14-18 degrees Celsius below freezing.

Government Response to the Weather Crisis

The Public Works Department, under the leadership of Minister Vikramaditya Singh, has been quick to respond to the situation. The department has shifted machinery to the snow-bound areas and utilized calcium chloride, a potent de-icing agent, to melt snow and clear the roads. The minister announced on Thursday that Rs 72 crore has been allocated for road repair works, highlighting the government's proactive approach in dealing with the weather crisis.

Snowfall: A Necessity and a Challenge

Snowfall in the region holds critical importance for various sectors, including drinking, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, and tourism. However, it poses challenges in terms of mobility and infrastructure. The latest weather data recorded significant snowfall across the region with varying depths. Shimla, the state capital, received 5 cm of snowfall with a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. There was widespread rain in the mid and lower hills, with different amounts of precipitation recorded across areas.

Weather Alert and Forecast

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning on February 3 and 4 due to a fresh western disturbance. The wet conditions caused by this disturbance are predicted to continue until February 6, indicating that the weather saga in Shimla and its surrounding areas is far from over.