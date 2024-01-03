en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Snapdeal’s FY23 Financial Performance: Revenue Decline and Expense Reduction

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Snapdeal’s FY23 Financial Performance: Revenue Decline and Expense Reduction

Indian ecommerce platform, Snapdeal, reported a significant decrease in its operating revenue and expenses in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The company’s operating revenue witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 31%, falling to INR 372 Cr from INR 539.6 Cr in the previous fiscal year. Despite the substantial drop in revenue, Snapdeal managed to decrease its net loss by 44.7%, from INR 510.3 Cr in FY22 to INR 282.2 Cr in FY23.

Behind the Numbers

A significant reduction of 71% in advertising expenses contributed to a 35.7% overall decrease in total expenses, which amounted to INR 687.9 Cr. Co-founded in 2010 by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Snapdeal primarily generates revenue through ancillary activities related to its ecommerce operations. However, the income from these activities dropped by 30.2% to INR 57.7 Cr, while other operating revenue decreased by 31.2% to INR 314.2 Cr in FY23.

The net loss for the year includes a one-time income of INR 20 Cr from the sale of investments in Freecharge. Snapdeal’s subsidiaries include Unicommerce, a SaaS-based order management and fulfilment platform, and Stellaro Brands.

Future Plans and Challenges

Following a delay in its initial public offering (IPO) plans in 2022 due to unfavorable market conditions, Snapdeal is now considering an IPO for Unicommerce in 2024. In addition to this, the company joined the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in FY23.

Despite the challenging financial performance, the company’s employee benefit expenses increased by 8% to INR 307.5 Cr, with spending on salaries, wages, and share-based payments also rising. Conversely, the company managed to reduce its miscellaneous expenses by 37% YoY to INR 226.3 Cr. As of March 31, 2023, Snapdeal reported cash and bank balances of INR 62.8 Cr, down from INR 216.1 Cr the previous year. To date, the company has raised over $1.5 billion across multiple funding rounds.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio

By Dil Bar Irshad

Development Works Food Company Proposes Capital Reduction Amid Financial Challenges

By Hadeel Hashem

Generation H Revolutionizes Mortgage Landscape with Rate Reductions

By Justice Nwafor

IRS Proposes Changes to Regulations on Worthless Debt Instruments

By Nimrah Khatoon

US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report ...
@Business · 3 mins
US Manufacturing Contraction Continues for 15th Month: ISM Report ...
heart comment 0
Q3 Earnings Reveal Mixed Results for Value Stocks

By Nitish Verma

Q3 Earnings Reveal Mixed Results for Value Stocks
Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M
ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron’s Claims Over Joint Venture Share Transaction

By Wojciech Zylm

ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron's Claims Over Joint Venture Share Transaction
Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code

By Olalekan Adigun

Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
1 min
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
2 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
2 mins
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
2 mins
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
2 mins
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
2 mins
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
2 mins
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
2 mins
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
2 mins
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
7 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
15 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
25 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app