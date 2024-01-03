Snapdeal’s FY23 Financial Performance: Revenue Decline and Expense Reduction

Indian ecommerce platform, Snapdeal, reported a significant decrease in its operating revenue and expenses in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The company’s operating revenue witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 31%, falling to INR 372 Cr from INR 539.6 Cr in the previous fiscal year. Despite the substantial drop in revenue, Snapdeal managed to decrease its net loss by 44.7%, from INR 510.3 Cr in FY22 to INR 282.2 Cr in FY23.

Behind the Numbers

A significant reduction of 71% in advertising expenses contributed to a 35.7% overall decrease in total expenses, which amounted to INR 687.9 Cr. Co-founded in 2010 by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Snapdeal primarily generates revenue through ancillary activities related to its ecommerce operations. However, the income from these activities dropped by 30.2% to INR 57.7 Cr, while other operating revenue decreased by 31.2% to INR 314.2 Cr in FY23.

The net loss for the year includes a one-time income of INR 20 Cr from the sale of investments in Freecharge. Snapdeal’s subsidiaries include Unicommerce, a SaaS-based order management and fulfilment platform, and Stellaro Brands.

Future Plans and Challenges

Following a delay in its initial public offering (IPO) plans in 2022 due to unfavorable market conditions, Snapdeal is now considering an IPO for Unicommerce in 2024. In addition to this, the company joined the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in FY23.

Despite the challenging financial performance, the company’s employee benefit expenses increased by 8% to INR 307.5 Cr, with spending on salaries, wages, and share-based payments also rising. Conversely, the company managed to reduce its miscellaneous expenses by 37% YoY to INR 226.3 Cr. As of March 31, 2023, Snapdeal reported cash and bank balances of INR 62.8 Cr, down from INR 216.1 Cr the previous year. To date, the company has raised over $1.5 billion across multiple funding rounds.