Human Rights

SMSS Condemns Indian Army for Alleged Assault on Locals

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
SMSS Condemns Indian Army for Alleged Assault on Locals

On a quiet evening, vigils were disrupted in the small region of Kyikemayaw Township as the echoes of boots marched onto a peaceful commune. The Student Movement of SMSS, a prominent student body, held a press conference on January 1, 2024, portraying a chilling narrative of the Indian Army’s alleged abuse of local individuals. The incident, according to the group, was not just an act of physical violence but also a psychological assault that has left the victims, and the entire community, in a state of fear and trepidation.

Assault Under Gunpoint

The student body described an incident where six individuals were reportedly beaten at gunpoint. The victims, including a 52-year-old Mell Ta Yo villager, were left in a traumatized state, two of them in critical condition. The severity of the assault was underlined by SMSS’s general secretary, Rahul Chetri, who expressed grave concerns about the mental state of the victims. The fear is not just for their physical recovery, but also for the psychological scars that might prompt them to take drastic actions, mirroring a recent event in Jorhat.

Unlawful Activities Under Question

Beyond the physical assault, Chetri also highlighted other unlawful activities prevalent in the area, including smuggling of coal and timber. The SMSS made it clear that such illegal behavior would not be tolerated, raising an important question: who would be accountable for the consequences of these unlawful actions? The question rings loud in the face of not just physical violence but also the verbal abuse suffered by the victims.

Impact of Growing Military Tensions

These events have unfolded against the backdrop of an escalating military presence, leading to armed clashes and forcing villagers to flee their homes. The growing military tensions and violence have instilled a deep-rooted fear among residents, leaving them afraid to return to their homes. The SMSS’s revelation of these unsettling events is a stark reminder of the intricate complexities of war and conflict, and how they can deeply scar the fabric of local communities.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

