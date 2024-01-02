en English
Business

SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic

The Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), formerly known as the Kolkata Port, is ready to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar. This significant move marks the beginning of the construction phase of the ICTP, a project estimated to be worth Rs 44,000 crore. The initial tendering process is expected to kick off in early 2024, setting the stage for significant advancements in India’s maritime industry.

ICTP’s Progress and SMP’s Role

The DPR for the ambitious ICTP project, all set to be presented to the shipping ministry, has been crafted under the supervision of SMP. However, it’s important to note that SMP’s current role is limited to DPR preparation. The executing agency responsible for the wide-scale development of the project is yet to be determined.

Forecasted Cargo Traffic and Future Plans

Under the strategic guidance of its chairman Rathendra Raman, SMP expects a 5% increase in cargo traffic for the fiscal year 2023-24. The port aims to handle a staggering 68 million tonnes despite the anticipated lower growth due to renovation work at the Khidirpur Dock. This forecast follows a year of exceptional growth, with the previous fiscal year recording a 12.5% surge in cargo handling.

In addition to these ambitious traffic goals, Raman revealed plans for Special Economic Zone (SEZ)-like developments in Kolkata and Haldia. These plans are still in their infancy, but they offer exciting prospects for the port’s future.

Utilizing Excess Land and Increasing Capacity

The SMP is not just a bustling maritime hub, but it also possesses excess land that can be repurposed for various projects. In response to the West Bengal government’s request, SMP is contemplating the establishment of a tea park equipped with modern facilities.

As part of its long-term vision, the SMP is also working on bolstering its installed capacity by 30 million tonnes by 2030. This expansion will necessitate an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, a significant commitment aimed at enhancing the port’s operational efficiency and capacity.

Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

