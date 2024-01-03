en English
Education

SkyySkill Academy Teams Up with IIT Guwahati to Boost Tech Education

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
SkyySkill Academy Teams Up with IIT Guwahati to Boost Tech Education

Hyderabad and Odisha-based SkyySkill Academy, a renowned skill development and placement platform, has declared a significant partnership with E&ICT Academy at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. This innovative collaboration aims to boost the employability of tech students and professionals by offering all-inclusive training in a variety of tech domains such as Electric Vehicle technology, CAD/CAM, Game Development & AR/VR, Web Development, Web Designing, and Full Stack Web Development.

Aligning with the Vision of E&ICT Academy

This strategic alliance is in sync with the mission of the E&ICT Academy, which is a collective initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, along with several IITs and NITs. The objective is to amplify the number of tech-educated professionals in India. This bilateral agreement empowers SkyySkill Academy to offer IIT-certified programs through a flexible learning approach, focusing on substantial job outcomes. This approach makes premium tech education more accessible and reasonable, thereby enhancing India’s tech education standards to match global levels.

Boosting the Competitiveness of Indian Tech Professionals

Moreover, this partnership is expected to uplift the competitiveness of Indian tech professionals, leading to a positive impact on the national economy by attracting investments. The advanced certifications from the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati will be available nationwide at affordable rates. The primary aim of this initiative is to strengthen the technical competency and employability of learners.

SkyySkill Academy’s Commitment to Upskilling

SkyySkill Academy has made its mark in providing training to professionals across India for over five years. Its job-guaranteed programs have been instrumental in helping numerous students and graduates accomplish their career objectives. With its resolute commitment to becoming India’s leading upskilling and placement platform, this collaboration will increase tech education accessibility by 30 percent. Engineering students enrolling with SkyySkill Academy will have the opportunity to earn cutting-edge and advanced certifications accredited by IIT Guwahati, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

Education
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

