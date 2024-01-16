Skymet Predicts Normal Monsoon for India in 2024

The private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, has released its preliminary monsoon forecast for the year 2024, indicating a normal monsoon season for India. This anticipated normal rainfall falls within the range of 96-104% of the Long Period Average (LPA), equating to approximately 868.6 mm.

Advertisment

Forecast Factors

Skymet's forecast is built upon a multitude of oceanic indicators. The culmination of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event is expected to be replaced by a neutral Dipole Mode Index, a transition that could enhance the forthcoming monsoon season. The agency's report also provides insight into the El Nino weather pattern, a disruptor of the 2023 monsoon. This pattern, however, is predicted to weaken and become neutral ahead of the 2024 monsoon.

The Role of Pacific Ocean Phenomenons

Advertisment

The forecast also sheds light on the La Nina phenomenon, characterized by the cooling of the Pacific Ocean. This event is expected to occur later in the monsoon season and is known for its supportive role in promoting rainfall. Despite these favorable indicators, the forecast maintains caution about the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) predictability. ENSO predictability typically decreases during the 'spring barrier' period, which can result in an unstable ENSO regime.

Looking Ahead

Skymet will incorporate these factors into their comprehensive April monsoon forecast. With insights from various global forecasters such as the Korean model, UK Met Office, and the Japanese national forecaster Jamstec, the forecast will provide detailed month-wise rainfall and temperature predictions. This information gives a glimpse into the summer weather for India in 2024, offering valuable data for agricultural planning and disaster preparedness.