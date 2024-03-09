SKDRDP Revives 45 Hindu Crematoria in Karnataka, Promotes Eco-Friendly Rites

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has significantly contributed to the revival of 45 Hindu crematoria across Karnataka this year, leveraging a unique approach to promote eco-friendly last rites. This initiative, part of the Sarvajanika Hindu Rudrabhoomi Abhivriddhi Karyakrama started in 1992, has led to the revival of 667 crematoria statewide, underscoring a commitment to sustainability and respect for traditional practices.

Revolutionizing Cremation Practices

At the core of SKDRDP's initiative is the introduction of specially designed silicon chambers for the burning of bodies, a significant departure from traditional methods. These chambers, measuring 74 inches in length, 39 inches in width, and 31 inches in height, and weighing 1.2 tonnes, require substantially less firewood—about 300 kg compared to the nearly one-tonne requirement of conventional methods. Beyond the environmental benefits, this innovation also addresses the challenges of cleanliness and efficiency that have long plagued Hindu crematoria in the region.

Community Involvement and Support

Despite the central role of cremation in Hindu last rites, support from religious institutions has been notably absent, a gap that SKDRDP seeks to fill. While gram panchayats and local bodies often provide land for crematoria, these facilities frequently fall into disrepair. SKDRDP's model not only revitalizes these essential services but also fosters community involvement. With assistance up to ₹2.5 lakh for each crematorium, including ₹1.5 lakh for the silicon box, the project encourages local administrations and crematorium maintenance committees to contribute to the creation of fully equipped facilities.

Impact and Future Prospects

The SKDRDP's efforts have not only facilitated the construction and renovation of 667 crematoria but also inspired several organizations to build quality crematoria, thereby ensuring that cremation is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. With a total assistance of Rs. 8.91 crore provided thus far, the project's impact extends beyond the immediate benefits of reduced wood consumption and cleaner facilities—it represents a sustainable model for cultural and religious practices that could inspire similar initiatives elsewhere.

As this project continues to expand its reach, the implications for cultural sustainability, environmental conservation, and community involvement in Karnataka are profound. By blending tradition with innovation, SKDRDP is setting a precedent for how communities can honor their past while embracing a more sustainable future.