SJVN Limited to Establish Joint Ventures for Renewable Energy Projects in India and Nepal

SJVN Limited, a public sector undertaking in India, has received the green light to establish four joint ventures (JVs) in India and Nepal. The approval, issued by the company’s board, is a strategic step towards expanding SJVN’s portfolio in renewable energy projects, including hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy initiatives. This decision aligns with the broader goals of both India and Nepal to amplify sustainable energy production and diminish their reliance on fossil fuels.

JV Companies to Foster Renewable Energy Development

The Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has consented to the proposal by SJVN and the Ministry of Power to form these four JV companies. These entities will be responsible for the development of Hydro & Renewable Projects in both countries. SJVN will spearhead three out of four JV companies, while its wholly owned subsidiary will lead the fourth JV.

The JVs are slated to develop projects such as the 5000 MW Renewable Energy (RE) Projects in Maharashtra, the 1878 MW Oju Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh, and the 900 MW Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. This aligns with SJVN’s ongoing efforts to bolster the development of renewable energy sources in line with India’s Net-Zero ambition by 2070.

SJVN’s Expanding Energy Portfolio

SJVN’s project portfolio is prodigious, with more than 56,000 MW under its wing. The company has a presence in Pan India and Nepal and targets to generate 50,000 MW by 2040. This move is expected to capitalize on the company’s expertise and the spiraling demand for renewable energy. The collaboration between SJVN and its partners is anticipated to enrich regional energy security and catalyze the economic development of both India and Nepal by creating jobs and fostering technological innovation.

Indian Oil Corporation’s Remarkable Ventures

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), India’s flagship Maharatna national oil company, has also been making strides in the energy sector. The company has business interests spanning refining, pipeline transportation, marketing of petroleum products, and exploration and production of crude oil, gas, and petrochemicals. They have also ventured into joint ventures with companies like Intercat Inc and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. In addition, they have launched various initiatives like the Kwality Walls Kiosks at select Indian Oil petrol stations and the LNG at Doorstep facility. Furthermore, IOC has also ventured into projects for the development, extraction, and marketing of heavy oil in the Carabobo heavy oil region of Venezuela, as well as jointly acquiring a stake in Carrizo’s liquid rich shale assets in the Niobrara basin in Colorado, USA.

As companies like SJVN and IOC continue to invest and innovate in the energy sector, the prospect of a more sustainable future becomes progressively more tangible. These ventures exemplify how strategic collaboration and technological innovation can help accomplish ambitious energy goals and contribute to a healthier planet.