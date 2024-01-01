en English
Business

SJVN Limited Gets Nod to Establish Four Joint Ventures with Ministry of Power

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
SJVN Limited Gets Nod to Establish Four Joint Ventures with Ministry of Power

SJVN Limited, formerly Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a public sector player in hydroelectric power generation and transmission, has secured the green light from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to establish four new joint ventures with the Ministry of Power. This approval marks a significant milestone for SJVN, opening avenues for the company to broaden its operations and engage more closely with the government in bolstering India’s power infrastructure.

Joint Ventures Aimed at Power Sector Enhancement

Each joint venture is designed to address diverse facets of the power sector, potentially encompassing the development of novel power generation projects, transmission systems, and other related infrastructure. This strategic move is anticipated to propel India’s efforts in amplifying its power generation capacity and enhancing the reliability and efficiency of its power systems. The collaboration between SJVN and the Ministry of Power underscores a sustained commitment to investing in sustainable and dependable energy production, a crucial component for the nation’s economic growth and development.

Collaborations with Various Partners

SJVN will team up with a range of partners for different projects, including Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Navyuga Engineering Company Ltd, Nepal Electricity Authority, GMR Energy Limited, and Assam Power Development Company Ltd. The company has broadened and diversified its operations across various sectors, encompassing hydro, thermal, solar, and wind energy, as well as power transmission and power trading. The company’s project portfolio exceeds 56,000 MW, with a presence in both India and Nepal.

SJVN’s Leap Forward in Power Production

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd has obtained clearance from the finance ministry to create four joint venture firms for the development of hydro and renewable projects with a cumulative capacity of 8,778 MW in India and Nepal. SJVN will play the leading role in three joint venture companies, while its wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), will spearhead the fourth JV. The joint ventures will be set up with numerous entities for the development of renewable energy projects in both countries. With a project portfolio exceeding 56,000 MW and a presence in India and Nepal, SJVN has emerged as a significant public sector power entity in the Indian power landscape.

Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

