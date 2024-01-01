SJVN Limited Gets Nod to Establish Four Joint Ventures with Ministry of Power

SJVN Limited, formerly Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a public sector player in hydroelectric power generation and transmission, has secured the green light from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to establish four new joint ventures with the Ministry of Power. This approval marks a significant milestone for SJVN, opening avenues for the company to broaden its operations and engage more closely with the government in bolstering India’s power infrastructure.

Joint Ventures Aimed at Power Sector Enhancement

Each joint venture is designed to address diverse facets of the power sector, potentially encompassing the development of novel power generation projects, transmission systems, and other related infrastructure. This strategic move is anticipated to propel India’s efforts in amplifying its power generation capacity and enhancing the reliability and efficiency of its power systems. The collaboration between SJVN and the Ministry of Power underscores a sustained commitment to investing in sustainable and dependable energy production, a crucial component for the nation’s economic growth and development.

Collaborations with Various Partners

SJVN will team up with a range of partners for different projects, including Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Navyuga Engineering Company Ltd, Nepal Electricity Authority, GMR Energy Limited, and Assam Power Development Company Ltd. The company has broadened and diversified its operations across various sectors, encompassing hydro, thermal, solar, and wind energy, as well as power transmission and power trading. The company’s project portfolio exceeds 56,000 MW, with a presence in both India and Nepal.

SJVN’s Leap Forward in Power Production

