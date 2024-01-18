Sivaganga District Ushers in Sustainable Practices with Cloth Bag Vending Machine

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith marked a new milestone in the district's environmental conservation efforts, with the inauguration of an automatic cloth bag vending machine at the Kollangudi Vettudaiyar Kaliamman Temple. This initiative aims to curb the widespread use of environmentally harmful single-use plastics and foster a culture of sustainable living among the local population.

Reviving the Fight Against Single-Use Plastics

In spite of a statewide ban on single-use plastics implemented in Tamil Nadu as far back as January 2019, the ill-effects of such plastics continue to plague the environment. Responding to this persistent issue, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin revitalized the campaign for environmental preservation with the 'Meendum Manjapai' initiative in December 2021. The recent inauguration of the cloth bag vending machine by Asha Ajith marks a significant stride in this renewed fight against plastic pollution.

Encouraging Sustainable Practices

The vending machine, operational round-the-clock, provides temple visitors with an easy and accessible means to obtain a cloth bag. For a nominal fee, payable with coins of various denominations, locals can now make an environmentally conscious choice at their convenience. This innovative initiative serves not only as a solution to plastic pollution, but also as a constant reminder to the public about the importance of environmental responsibility.

A Vision for a Greener Future

Depending on the public's response to this initiative, the district administration plans to introduce more such vending machines at strategic locations throughout the district, including bus stands and farmers' markets. The launch event was graced by District Environmental Engineer S. Pandiarajan and Assistant Environmental Engineer K. Rajarajeswari, both of whom share the vision of reducing plastic use and promoting environmental responsibility in Sivaganga.