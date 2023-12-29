SIT Withdraws Police Protection from Witnesses in 2002 Gujarat Riots Cases

In a significant development, the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has revoked police protection from all witnesses and retired judge Jyotsana Yagnik entwined in the re-investigation of the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. This resolution has emerged from a comprehensive threat assessment conducted by the SIT, in conjunction with officials from the Centre and the Gujarat state government.

Withdrawal Based on Threat Assessment

According to A K Malhotra, an SIT member, no witness has faced assault or threats in the 15 years since the SIT’s formation. The decision underscores the culmination of a systematic review process involving the SIT and government officials. The security, which was extended to 159 individuals across eight districts affected by the riots, has been withdrawn after the trials concluded, with cases now pending at higher court levels.

Zakia Jafri Still Under Protection

Despite the widespread withdrawal of protection, Zakia Jafri, widow of the slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri and a complainant against then-chief minister Narendra Modi, continues to receive protection from the SIT. Her case serves as an exception to the broader withdrawal, reflecting the SIT’s recognition of her unique circumstances.

Witness Protection Timeline

The security detail for witnesses, including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, was completely withdrawn as of December 13, 2023. Judge Jyotsana Yagnik, who was at the helm of the Naroda Patiya massacre case, had her protection scaled down earlier but continues to be guarded by the Gujarat police due to past threats. The SIT was established as the nodal agency for determining the need for witness protection after the Supreme Court’s directive in 2009. This withdrawal of protection marks a significant shift in the long-standing security measures for individuals connected to the Gujarat riots cases.