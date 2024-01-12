en English
Silent Pilgrim Moni Baba Awaits Ram Mandir’s Inauguration Amid Global Attention on Ayodhya

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Silent Pilgrim Moni Baba Awaits Ram Mandir’s Inauguration Amid Global Attention on Ayodhya

In the heart of India, a man named Moni Baba has been walking a path of silence and barefoot pilgrimage for over four decades. His destination? The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a temple dedicated to Lord Ram. His journey began when he was only 10, taking a vow of silence until the deity, Ram Lalla, is enshrined in the temple.

A Silent Devotion

Formerly known as Mohan Gopal Das, Moni Baba has steadfastly adhered to his vow, communicating only through writing on a slate. His dedication even led him to participate in the activities of Karya Sevaks during the removal of the Babri Masjid structure in Ayodhya. His self-imposed silence and barefoot trek are a testament to his deep faith and commitment to seeing the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Breaking the Silence

With the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the Ram temple scheduled for January 22, Moni Baba’s decades of silent anticipation are about to culminate. He plans to break his silence by chanting Lord Ram’s name on this auspicious day. Eagerly awaiting an invitation to the ceremony, he has been visiting the offices of the Superintendent of Police and the Collector daily. He has also approached the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to ensure his presence at the historic event.

Ayodhya – A Beacon of Global Interest

Moni Baba’s unique story echoes amidst a surge in global interest towards Ayodhya. Since the inauguration announcement of the temple, there has been a significant increase in searches on travel booking platforms from both domestic and international travelers. Particularly noteworthy is the interest from the US and Gulf countries. A spokesperson from Make My Trip reported a staggering 1,806 percent increase in searches from India for Ayodhya.

This increased interest in Ayodhya, coupled with the unwavering devotion of individuals like Moni Baba, underscores the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ram Mandir. As the world watches, Ayodhya prepares to host what many believe to be a momentous event, and Moni Baba prepares to utter his first words in four decades.

India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

