Sikkim’s Wildlife Achieves National and World Records in Altitudinal Sightings

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Sikkim's Wildlife Achieves National and World Records in Altitudinal Sightings

In a landmark development for wildlife conservation, trap cameras in the upper reaches of Sikkim, India, have captured images of a royal Bengal tiger at an elevation of 3,966 meters and a gaur at 3,568 meters. These sightings set new national and world records respectively. The photographs were taken in the Kyongnosla and Pangolakha wildlife sanctuaries as part of a joint initiative by the Sikkim forest department and the Wildlife Institute of India to study the effects of climate change on large mammals.

Breaking Records and Challenging Assumptions

The capture of a male tiger at such an elevated height is a significant finding. The tiger’s elevation record now stands as the highest in India and second only to a sighting in Bhutan on a global scale. The presence of the gaur, the world’s largest cattle species, at an elevation of 3,568 meters, is equally remarkable. Gaurs are typically found below 1,800 meters, making this high-altitude sighting a world record.

Unveiling the Hidden Inhabitants of Sikkim’s Peaks

Alongside the tiger and gaur, the camera traps also captured other species, including the sambar, wild dog, Himalayan black bear, musk deer, and serow. These sightings are evidence of Sikkim’s successful conservation efforts and the region’s rich biodiversity. The data collected by these cameras will provide crucial insights into how climate change is affecting these species and their habitats.

Conservation Efforts Yield Positive Results

The findings from Sikkim serve as a testament to the effectiveness of the state’s commitment to conservation. It showcases the potential for sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife, and underscores the importance of such initiatives for preserving our planet’s biodiversity. This evidence reinforces the need for continued investment in wildlife conservation and climate change research, to ensure the survival of these species and the ecosystems they inhabit.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

