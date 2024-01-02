Sikh Community Celebrates 357th Parkash Utsav with Grand Nagar Kirtan in Sunderbani

The Sikh community recently marked the 357th Parkash Utsav, the birthday of the Tenth Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, with an impressive Nagar Kirtan procession in the Sunderbani area. The event was a grand display of devotion, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community.

The Grand Procession

The procession, which began at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Thanda Pani and concluded at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sunderbani, was a sight to behold. It drew a significant number of devotees from surrounding areas, all there to partake in the celebration and pay their respects. The revered Shri Guru Granth Sahib was carried on a decorated vehicle throughout the Nagar Kirtan, accompanied by Ragi Jathas and the Sikh Sangat. ‘Panj Payare’, dressed as traditional warriors, led the procession, their swords in hand symbolizing the martial aspect of Sikhism.

A Showcase of Skills and Devotion

A notable highlight of the event was the performance by the youth of Baba Deep Singh Gatka Akhada Poonch. These talented youngsters showcased their Gatka martial arts skills, a traditional Sikh martial art, demonstrating both their physical prowess and their dedication to preserving their cultural heritage. Children and community members performed shabad kirtan at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sunderbani, further adding to the spiritual ambiance of the event.

Community Participation and Unity

Local groups contributed to the event by setting up stalls along the procession route, offering halva, fruits, juice, and water to the participants. This gesture not only demonstrated their support for the event but also reflected the spirit of community and unity that is inherent in Sikh culture. The event concluded with a communal meal, Guru Ka Langar, served at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sunderbani, a tradition that encapsulates the Sikh principles of equality and shared community.

Among the attendees were Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar Benhal and other local officials, their presence signifying the event’s importance to the community. The celebration of the 357th Parkash Utsav served as a powerful reminder of the Sikh community’s devotion, unity, and vibrant cultural heritage.