en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Sikh Community Celebrates 357th Parkash Utsav with Grand Nagar Kirtan in Sunderbani

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Sikh Community Celebrates 357th Parkash Utsav with Grand Nagar Kirtan in Sunderbani

The Sikh community recently marked the 357th Parkash Utsav, the birthday of the Tenth Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, with an impressive Nagar Kirtan procession in the Sunderbani area. The event was a grand display of devotion, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community.

The Grand Procession

The procession, which began at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Thanda Pani and concluded at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sunderbani, was a sight to behold. It drew a significant number of devotees from surrounding areas, all there to partake in the celebration and pay their respects. The revered Shri Guru Granth Sahib was carried on a decorated vehicle throughout the Nagar Kirtan, accompanied by Ragi Jathas and the Sikh Sangat. ‘Panj Payare’, dressed as traditional warriors, led the procession, their swords in hand symbolizing the martial aspect of Sikhism.

A Showcase of Skills and Devotion

A notable highlight of the event was the performance by the youth of Baba Deep Singh Gatka Akhada Poonch. These talented youngsters showcased their Gatka martial arts skills, a traditional Sikh martial art, demonstrating both their physical prowess and their dedication to preserving their cultural heritage. Children and community members performed shabad kirtan at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sunderbani, further adding to the spiritual ambiance of the event.

Community Participation and Unity

Local groups contributed to the event by setting up stalls along the procession route, offering halva, fruits, juice, and water to the participants. This gesture not only demonstrated their support for the event but also reflected the spirit of community and unity that is inherent in Sikh culture. The event concluded with a communal meal, Guru Ka Langar, served at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sunderbani, a tradition that encapsulates the Sikh principles of equality and shared community.

Among the attendees were Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar Benhal and other local officials, their presence signifying the event’s importance to the community. The celebration of the 357th Parkash Utsav served as a powerful reminder of the Sikh community’s devotion, unity, and vibrant cultural heritage.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

By Dil Bar Irshad

Scheduled Power Outage in Jammu: JPDCL Announces Disruptions on January 3rd

By Dil Bar Irshad

Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

By Dil Bar Irshad

Srinagar Embraces Future of Transportation with Electric 'Red Buses'

By Dil Bar Irshad

JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K ...
@India · 7 mins
JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K ...
heart comment 0
Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar
Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized
Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law
Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
1 min
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
1 min
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
1 min
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
1 min
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
1 min
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
1 min
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
2 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
2 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
47 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app