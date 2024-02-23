Sikander Kher Reflects on Acting, Parental Support, and the Road Less Travelled in Bollywood

Imagine being born into a family where cinema runs in the blood, where dinner table conversations might as well be script readings, and where your mother jests about opening a petrol pump as a fallback career for you. This is the world of Sikander Kher, son of veteran actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher, who recently shared his journey in the Hindi film industry, marked by candid revelations and a humorous anecdote involving his mother's unique career advice. In an intimate conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sikander peeled back the layers on his career, the challenges of making it on his own, and the invaluable support system that kept him grounded.

A Mother's Unconventional Wisdom

Sikander's recount of his mother's words, "I would've opened a petrol pump for you if I thought you were a bad actor," serves as a lighthearted yet profound testament to the faith Kirron Kher had in her son's abilities. This anecdote, shared with a chuckle, reveals not just the humor that prevails in the Kher household but also the underlying belief in Sikander's talent. Despite the industry's notorious difficulty for newcomers, even those with illustrious surnames, Sikander's narrative is one of perseverance, underscored by his mother's unique blend of encouragement and realism.

The Privilege and Pressure of Lineage

Being the progeny of celebrated actors comes with its set of privileges and pressures. Sikander's journey, from his debut in 'Woodstock Villa' (2008) to impactful roles in series like 'Aarya,' is a testament to the double-edged sword of legacy. He candidly admits the advantages of his lineage, such as not having to worry about rent or food, a privilege not afforded to many struggling artists in Mumbai. Yet, Sikander's narrative doesn't shy away from the industry's cold shoulders, the periods of doubt, and the challenge of forging an identity separate from that of his parents. His reflections, shared in interviews with The Indian Express and Times Of India, portray a journey of self-discovery and resilience.

The Landscape of Opportunity

The digital age has redefined the contours of storytelling and performance, offering actors like Sikander a new lease on life. With the advent of streaming platforms, opportunities for nuanced roles have expanded, allowing Sikander to showcase his range in projects like 'Monica, O My Darling' and 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.' The actor acknowledges this shift, emphasizing the transformative impact of digital media on his career and the industry at large. Yet, despite this resurgence, Sikander remains grounded, attributing his sustenance in the industry to the support of his parents and the inspiration drawn from colleagues like Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, who continue to seek work with the zeal of newcomers.

In a world that often equates success with visibility, Sikander Kher's story is a refreshing narrative of patience, perseverance, and the power of parental faith. His journey underscores the importance of self-belief in the face of rejection and the changing dynamics of an industry in flux. As Sikander steps into the international arena with his role in 'Monkey Man,' his story serves as a beacon for aspiring actors navigating the tumultuous waters of Bollywood, reminding them that sometimes, the most significant support comes from believing in oneself and perhaps, having a mother ready to open a petrol pump in your name.