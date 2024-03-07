Signature Global to Launch Over 8 Million Sq Ft in Gurugram, Eyes ₹7,500 Crore Pre-Sales

Signature Global (India) is setting a new pace in the real estate market with plans to unveil 8-10 million sq ft of residential projects in Gurugram's key sectors within the next six months. Pradeep Aggarwal, the visionary chairman, underscores the company's ambitious pre-sales target of ₹7,500 crore by the end of March 2023, a significant leap from the initial ₹4,500 crore forecast for the financial year 2023-24.

Strategic Expansion and Market Confidence

Signature Global's strategy involves tapping into the burgeoning demand for premium housing across various Gurugram sectors, including sector 71, sector 84, sector 37-D, and along Sohna road. The company boasts a massive land parcel of about 130 acres along Sohna road, poised for a four million sq ft launch under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020. This move is not only a testament to the company's robust growth trajectory but also reflects the strong market sentiment and investor confidence in premium real estate ventures. With a revised target of ₹9,500 crore in pre-sales for FY25, Signature Global is on a path to redefine residential real estate dynamics in Gurugram.

Innovative Approaches to Buyer Selection

The recent launch of the DE LUXE-DXP project in Sector 37D, Gurugram, has set a new benchmark in the premium real estate segment. Spanning 16.5 acres and presenting a sales potential of 2.7 million sq ft, the project achieved pre-sales of ₹3,600 crore. Signature Global's innovative approach to selecting buyers, involving a comprehensive online process aided by the Boston Consulting Group, highlights the company's commitment to ensuring a match between the project's luxury ethos and its clientele. This method, which included an analysis of social media profiles, resulted in a diverse buyer pool, comprising NRIs, corporate executives, and investors.

Elevating Gurugram's Real Estate Landscape

The ambitious projects slated for launch reflect Signature Global's vision to elevate the living standards in Gurugram while catering to the rising demand for luxury housing. With a keen eye on the average ticket size, which is expected to increase to ₹1.75 crore, translating to ₹10,500 per sq ft, the company is set to achieve a 10% increase in average price realization in FY25. This strategic pricing and project positioning underscore Signature Global's leadership in setting new trends in the real estate market, promising a blend of luxury, comfort, and accessibility.

As Signature Global forges ahead with its expansive project launches, the implications for Gurugram's real estate market are profound. This development not only heralds a new era of luxury living spaces but also signifies the growing investor confidence in the region. With a keen focus on creating value for buyers through innovative selection processes and strategic market positioning, Signature Global is poised to redefine the contours of premium residential real estate in Gurugram.