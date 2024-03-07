Signature Global to Launch Major Residential Projects, Eyes Rs 7,500 Crore Presales in Gurugram

Signature Global (India) is set to redefine urban living in Gurugram, with the announcement of launching 8-10 million sq ft of residential projects in the next six months. Pradeep Aggarwal, the company's chairman, outlined ambitious plans for sector 71, sector 84, sector 37-D, and along Sohna road, aiming to surpass an initial Rs 4,500 crore pre-sales target for FY 2023-24, targeting now between Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,500 crore by March end.

Strategic Expansion and Growth

Signature Global's strategic initiative includes the development of various residential sectors in Gurugram, leveraging the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020. With a significant land parcel of about 130 acres along Sohna road, the company plans to launch four million sq ft, contributing to its revised presales target of Rs 9,500 crore for FY25. This revision reflects the company's realistic approach in setting targets, acknowledging the volatility in the real estate sector.

Project Launches and Sales Performance

The company recently launched the DE LUXE-DXP project in Sector 37D, Gurugram, marking a significant pre-sale success of Rs 3,600 crore. This project, spread over 16.5 acres with a sales potential of 2.7 million sq ft, aims for an investment of about Rs 2,200 crore in the next 4-5 years. Interestingly, the project received expressions of interest 5.5 times the flats available, showcasing the high demand among homebuyers, including NRIs and corporate investors.

Market Positioning and Future Outlook

With an average ticket size of Rs 1.75 crore for the current financial year, Signature Global is anticipating a 10% increase in average price realisation by FY25. This growth trajectory is supported by the company's focus on premium group housing projects and its strategic placement in Gurugram's prime sectors. The company's robust pre-sales figures and ambitious targets highlight its confidence and strategic positioning in India's recovering real estate market.

As Signature Global forges ahead with its expansion plans, the company's strategic initiatives not only aim to redefine urban living spaces but also reflect a broader commitment to driving growth and innovation in India's real estate sector. The ambitious launches and presale targets underscore the company's resilience and potential to capitalize on emerging market opportunities, positioning it as a frontrunner in the industry.