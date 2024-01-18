en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SIGH to Invest ₹231.5 Crore in Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
SIGH to Invest ₹231.5 Crore in Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in India

In a significant development that marks an epoch in the healthcare sector, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a leading UK-based medical devices manufacturer, announced its plan to carve a niche in the Indian market. An investment of ₹231.5 crore over the next two to three years will be channeled towards setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Unfolding a New Chapter in Indian Healthcare

The strategic move is aimed at expanding SIGH’s global footprint, while simultaneously addressing a crucial gap in the Indian healthcare system. The company aspires to produce an array of medical devices not currently manufactured within the country. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in making healthcare more affordable and accessible to the masses.

A Meeting of Minds at Davos

SIGH’s ambitious blueprint was unveiled when Managing Director Gouri Sridhara and Director Amar Chidipothu met with Telangana’s Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The dignitaries discussed the investment plans and explored synergies to foster healthcare advancements in India.

Innovation at the Forefront

SIGH’s maiden product line in India will encompass general surgical instruments, precision tools for microsurgeries, orthopaedic power devices, and dermatomes. In its second phase, the company harbours the vision to venture into the realm of robotic medical devices, thus heralding a new era of automated medical assistance. The Chief Minister has assured full governmental support, bolstering the company’s resolve to establish a robust facility.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Revitalization of Algerian-French Economic Partnership Through Upcoming Meetings
As we step further into 2024, the economic partnership between Algeria and France is set to undergo a significant revitalization. A series of strategic meetings are slated, designed to bolster economic cooperation and trade between the two nations. The Algerian-French Chamber of Commerce has recently announced an event scheduled for January 24th in Paris. Titled
Revitalization of Algerian-French Economic Partnership Through Upcoming Meetings
Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance
16 mins ago
Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance
The Triumph of a Skeptic: How Goverdhan Gajjala Won the US Investing Championship
19 mins ago
The Triumph of a Skeptic: How Goverdhan Gajjala Won the US Investing Championship
Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29
9 mins ago
Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29
Enterprise Products Partners: A Reliable Option in the Energy Sector
10 mins ago
Enterprise Products Partners: A Reliable Option in the Energy Sector
Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win
11 mins ago
Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Marsha Blackburn Commits to Supporting Trump's Election Endeavors
13 seconds
Senator Marsha Blackburn Commits to Supporting Trump's Election Endeavors
Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey
13 seconds
Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey
Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC Lock Horns in a Thrilling 2-2 Draw
15 seconds
Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC Lock Horns in a Thrilling 2-2 Draw
Senegal's Champion Coach Aliou Cissé Hospitalized After AFCON Cameroon Game
28 seconds
Senegal's Champion Coach Aliou Cissé Hospitalized After AFCON Cameroon Game
Luigi Cherubini Addresses Transfer Speculations Amid Knee Injury
53 seconds
Luigi Cherubini Addresses Transfer Speculations Amid Knee Injury
Saints Women Conclude 2022 with a Defeat but Not Without Progress
1 min
Saints Women Conclude 2022 with a Defeat but Not Without Progress
MacNeil Advocates for Balanced Power Exchange in Interconnector Cables
1 min
MacNeil Advocates for Balanced Power Exchange in Interconnector Cables
Ghana's NPP Mandates Extraordinary Conference to Acclaim Unchallenged Candidates
2 mins
Ghana's NPP Mandates Extraordinary Conference to Acclaim Unchallenged Candidates
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark: A Tale of Professional Achievements and Personal Milestones
3 mins
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark: A Tale of Professional Achievements and Personal Milestones
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app