SIGH to Invest ₹231.5 Crore in Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in India

In a significant development that marks an epoch in the healthcare sector, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a leading UK-based medical devices manufacturer, announced its plan to carve a niche in the Indian market. An investment of ₹231.5 crore over the next two to three years will be channeled towards setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Unfolding a New Chapter in Indian Healthcare

The strategic move is aimed at expanding SIGH’s global footprint, while simultaneously addressing a crucial gap in the Indian healthcare system. The company aspires to produce an array of medical devices not currently manufactured within the country. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in making healthcare more affordable and accessible to the masses.

A Meeting of Minds at Davos

SIGH’s ambitious blueprint was unveiled when Managing Director Gouri Sridhara and Director Amar Chidipothu met with Telangana’s Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The dignitaries discussed the investment plans and explored synergies to foster healthcare advancements in India.

Innovation at the Forefront

SIGH’s maiden product line in India will encompass general surgical instruments, precision tools for microsurgeries, orthopaedic power devices, and dermatomes. In its second phase, the company harbours the vision to venture into the realm of robotic medical devices, thus heralding a new era of automated medical assistance. The Chief Minister has assured full governmental support, bolstering the company’s resolve to establish a robust facility.