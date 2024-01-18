Sify Technologies Q3 Financial Results: A Dip in Revenue but Rise in EBITDA

On a recent conference call, Sify Technologies disclosed their financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024. A slight downturn in revenue was reported, with figures landing at INR 8,659 million. However, an uptick was seen in EBITDA, which rose by 4% to INR 1,689 million.

Fiscal Highlights

The company, however, was not without losses. Sify reported a loss before tax of INR 20 million and a loss after tax of INR 14 million. These losses were attributed to higher depreciation from infrastructure projects and interest costs. Despite these losses, the company's equity remained steady at INR 21,979 million. Long-term borrowings were reported at INR 17,272 million, with short-term borrowings standing at INR 6,122 million.

Investments and Expenditure

The capital expenditure for the quarter was reported at INR 1,087 million. Investments were directed towards increasing the company's data center capacity, extending their network footprint, and enhancing employee skills. In addition to their internal investments, Sify also invested USD 0.15 million in Silicon Valley startups, bringing their cumulative investment in this area to USD 7.22 million.

Business Highlights

The company's revenue was split between Data Center Colocation Services, Digital Services, and Network Services at 32%, 28%, and 40% respectively. Sify has made significant strides in their infrastructure, boasting a data center capacity of 100 megawatts across six cities and 11 facilities. Further expansion is on the horizon with an additional 38-megawatt facility scheduled to become operational in January 2024, and two more greenfield projects slated for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Financial backing for these ventures is secure, with Sify having drawn down INR 1,000 crores from a Kotak investment. Of this, INR 400 crores have already been deployed with an additional INR 600 crores reserved for new projects. Another INR 600 crores remains available until October 2026.

Finally, the call touched on industry regulatory initiatives such as the Data Protection Act. Currently in effect, operators are now awaiting regulations for its implementation, an issue sure to affect Sify and its operational strategies moving forward.