Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' Box Office Day 4: Slight Dip to ₹2 Crore Despite Strong Start

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, 'Yodha' has experienced a noticeable dip in its box office collection on the first Monday post-release, securing ₹2 crore in India. Despite a robust opening weekend, the action-thriller, helmed by debutant directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and featuring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna alongside Malhotra, has seen its momentum slow, with total earnings reaching ₹19 crore domestically.

Initial Surge and Subsequent Slowdown

The film kicked off with promising numbers, raking in ₹4.1 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹5.75 crore and ₹7 crore on the subsequent days, showcasing a strong audience interest. However, the first Monday witnessed a decline, bringing in only ₹2.15 crore, according to early estimates. This pattern is reflective of the challenges faced by action-packed movies in maintaining box office traction post the opening weekend.

Public Engagement and Critical Reception

Sidharth Malhotra's engagement with the audience was highlighted by his surprise theatre visit in Mumbai, underscoring the film's attempt to build a connection with its viewers. Moreover, Malhotra's comments at a Delhi event emphasized 'Yodha's unique storyline' and his distinct action sequences, aiming to set the film apart from his previous work. Despite these efforts, the film's drop in collections signals a critical juncture, needing to stabilize and attract viewers during the weekdays.

Looking Ahead

As 'Yodha' navigates through its first week, the industry watches closely to gauge whether it can overcome the Monday hurdle and sustain interest. With mixed reviews and the challenge of standing out amidst competitive releases, the movie's performance in the coming days will be crucial for its overall success. Whether 'Yodha' can leverage its star power and action sequences to revive its box office numbers remains to be seen.