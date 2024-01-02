en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Side Hustles: Success Stories of Significant Earnings with Minimal Time Investment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
Side Hustles: Success Stories of Significant Earnings with Minimal Time Investment

In an era where multiple income streams have become the norm, the rise and success of side hustles cannot be overstated. With minimal time investment, individuals across the globe are reaping substantial economic benefits.

Desiree Sandison: A Digital Creative

Desiree Sandison, a stay-at-home mom, transformed her creativity into a lucrative side hustle. Creating and selling digital Canva templates on Etsy, her income skyrocketed from CA$101 to CA$2,300 monthly within a span of four months. By the end of the year, Sandison had earned a whopping $34,400, all while dedicating a mere hour each month to her side venture.

(Read Also: India in 2023: A Year of Achievements and Challenges)

Heather Johnson: An Entrepreneurial Hospital Worker

Heather Johnson, a hospital worker who saw her hours cut back, turned her predicament into an opportunity. She opened an Etsy shop selling printed sweaters via a print-on-demand service. The business took off, earning her $250,000 in the first year and $181,000 in the second, all while investing less time than she did in her initial employment.

Ben Alistor: From Recruitment to Dropshipping

Ben Alistor was involved in recruitment before he tried his hand at establishing a dropshipping business on Amazon FBA. After losing his job, he dedicated more time to his side hustle, a decision that paid off handsomely. Between January and August of the following year, Alistor tallied an impressive $800,000 in sales.

Seth Sutherland: A Nurse with an Eye for Real Estate

Seth Sutherland, an ICU nurse, saw potential in the real estate market and began cohosting Airbnb units. He managed short-term rentals for an investor, earning up to $1,500 monthly for a mere three hours of work each week.

(Read Also: Sadhguru Discusses Fitness and Mental Health on ‘Mann Ki Baat’)

Gaurav Shrishrimal: Fiverr Success Story

Lastly, Gaurav Shrishrimal, a nuclear safety consultant from India, capitalized on the e-commerce giant Amazon’s need for product description services. Offering his services on Fiverr, he limited his work to two hours a week and still managed to earn $19,000 in a year.

The success stories of these individuals serve as an inspiration and a testament to the potential of side hustles. They demonstrate that with creativity, dedication, and smart strategy, significant income can be earned with minimal time investment.

Read More

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Life Insurers Advocate for Health Screenings to Identify Morbidity Causes

By Geeta Pillai

Sono-Tek Corporation Ushers in a New Era with Leadership Change

By Quadri Adejumo

Leadership Change at Scepter Holdings: Van Boerum Steps Down, Nicosia takes the Helm

By Shivani Chauhan

USPS Announces Price Hikes for Various Postal Services

By Bijay Laxmi

HMS AB Acquires Red Lion Controls in $345 Million Deal ...
@Business · 30 seconds
HMS AB Acquires Red Lion Controls in $345 Million Deal ...
heart comment 0
FC Barcelona’s Financial Stability Threatened by Failed Libero Deal: A Warning by Victor Font

By Salman Khan

FC Barcelona's Financial Stability Threatened by Failed Libero Deal: A Warning by Victor Font
Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference Fireside Chat

By Mazhar Abbas

Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference Fireside Chat
Princess Street Movie Theatre: A Tale of Survival and Uncertainty amid Pandemic

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Princess Street Movie Theatre: A Tale of Survival and Uncertainty amid Pandemic
Steve Varsano and Ola of Lagos: A Potential Power Collaboration on the Horizon

By Rafia Tasleem

Steve Varsano and Ola of Lagos: A Potential Power Collaboration on the Horizon
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago in 2023: A Year of Significant Changes
10 seconds
Chicago in 2023: A Year of Significant Changes
Life Insurers Advocate for Health Screenings to Identify Morbidity Causes
11 seconds
Life Insurers Advocate for Health Screenings to Identify Morbidity Causes
The Struggle for Abortion Rights in the Dominican Republic: A Clash of Values and Rights
13 seconds
The Struggle for Abortion Rights in the Dominican Republic: A Clash of Values and Rights
Indian Teen Geoffrey Emmanuel Confirmed for FIM JuniorGP 2024
20 seconds
Indian Teen Geoffrey Emmanuel Confirmed for FIM JuniorGP 2024
China Approves Toripalimab, Pioneering a New Era in Lung Cancer Treatment
30 seconds
China Approves Toripalimab, Pioneering a New Era in Lung Cancer Treatment
Spero Therapeutics Launches Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Tebipenem HBr
34 seconds
Spero Therapeutics Launches Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Tebipenem HBr
Health Insurance Fund of Republika Srpska Hit by Ransomware Attack
35 seconds
Health Insurance Fund of Republika Srpska Hit by Ransomware Attack
FC Barcelona's Financial Stability Threatened by Failed Libero Deal: A Warning by Victor Font
37 seconds
FC Barcelona's Financial Stability Threatened by Failed Libero Deal: A Warning by Victor Font
PTI Leaders Ali Zaidi and Haleem Adil Sheikh Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Hassan Niazi's Escape
45 seconds
PTI Leaders Ali Zaidi and Haleem Adil Sheikh Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Hassan Niazi's Escape
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app