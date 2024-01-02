Side Hustles: Success Stories of Significant Earnings with Minimal Time Investment

In an era where multiple income streams have become the norm, the rise and success of side hustles cannot be overstated. With minimal time investment, individuals across the globe are reaping substantial economic benefits.

Desiree Sandison: A Digital Creative

Desiree Sandison, a stay-at-home mom, transformed her creativity into a lucrative side hustle. Creating and selling digital Canva templates on Etsy, her income skyrocketed from CA$101 to CA$2,300 monthly within a span of four months. By the end of the year, Sandison had earned a whopping $34,400, all while dedicating a mere hour each month to her side venture.

(Read Also: India in 2023: A Year of Achievements and Challenges)

Heather Johnson: An Entrepreneurial Hospital Worker

Heather Johnson, a hospital worker who saw her hours cut back, turned her predicament into an opportunity. She opened an Etsy shop selling printed sweaters via a print-on-demand service. The business took off, earning her $250,000 in the first year and $181,000 in the second, all while investing less time than she did in her initial employment.

Ben Alistor: From Recruitment to Dropshipping

Ben Alistor was involved in recruitment before he tried his hand at establishing a dropshipping business on Amazon FBA. After losing his job, he dedicated more time to his side hustle, a decision that paid off handsomely. Between January and August of the following year, Alistor tallied an impressive $800,000 in sales.

Seth Sutherland: A Nurse with an Eye for Real Estate

Seth Sutherland, an ICU nurse, saw potential in the real estate market and began cohosting Airbnb units. He managed short-term rentals for an investor, earning up to $1,500 monthly for a mere three hours of work each week.

(Read Also: Sadhguru Discusses Fitness and Mental Health on ‘Mann Ki Baat’)

Gaurav Shrishrimal: Fiverr Success Story

Lastly, Gaurav Shrishrimal, a nuclear safety consultant from India, capitalized on the e-commerce giant Amazon’s need for product description services. Offering his services on Fiverr, he limited his work to two hours a week and still managed to earn $19,000 in a year.

The success stories of these individuals serve as an inspiration and a testament to the potential of side hustles. They demonstrate that with creativity, dedication, and smart strategy, significant income can be earned with minimal time investment.

Read More