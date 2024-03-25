Siddhu Jonnalagadda on Tillu Square: Sequel Expectations & Creative Journey

Two years after the success of the Telugu comedy crime drama DJ Tillu, actor-screenwriter Siddhu Jonnalagadda is back with its sequel, Tillu Square, set to release on March 29, 2024. In an interview, Jonnalagadda shares insights into the sequel's challenging yet rewarding production process and the creative decisions that shaped the much-anticipated film.

From Success to Sequel: Navigating New Challenges

The original film's unexpected success paved the way for Tillu Square, but the journey was anything but smooth. Jonnalagadda reveals the sequel's production was a "mixed bag of emotions," with days filled with high stress alongside moments of creative satisfaction. The decision to proceed with a sequel brought with it the weight of expectations and the task of surpassing the original's acclaim, a challenge Jonnalagadda faced head-on with a blend of honesty and creative ingenuity.

Character Evolution and Writing Process

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's portrayal of DJ Tillu resonated with audiences, thanks in part to his unique blend of street culture and philosophy. For Tillu Square, maintaining the essence of Tillu while introducing new adventures required a delicate balance. Jonnalagadda, alongside director Mallik Ram, embarked on a collaborative writing process, ultimately producing a screenplay that promises to deliver both familiarity and fresh, wacky fun. The inclusion of Anupama Parameswaran as the new female lead, Lilly, adds a dynamic layer to Tillu's world, further enriching the sequel's narrative.

Anticipation and Audience Expectations

With the film's release on the horizon, Jonnalagadda is well aware of the inevitable comparisons and critiques sequels often face. However, he remains focused on delivering a film that stays true to its roots while offering something new and entertaining. The actor-screenwriter's commitment to versatility is evident in his upcoming projects, indicating a desire to explore diverse roles beyond the Tillu franchise. As Tillu Square prepares to hit theaters, both the creators and fans eagerly await to see if this sequel can capture the magic of its predecessor.