Siddaramaiah Urges Education for Empowerment, Highlights Government’s Efforts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his address to the people of backward classes and oppressed communities in Raichur district, particularly the Kurubas, sounded a warning against those who have historically capitalized on the Chaturvarna system to their advantage. This cautionary message was delivered during the second day of the Halumatha Samskritika Vaibhava program in Deodurga taluk.

Education as a Tool for Empowerment

Siddaramaiah underscored the critical role of education in overcoming social and economic backwardness. He drew upon his personal journey of defying his father’s wishes to pursue a law degree, a decision that paved the way for his political career. He urged Dalits, minorities, and the economically disadvantaged to aspire to mainstream success by becoming professionals such as doctors, scientists, and engineers.

Invoking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Vision

The Chief Minister invoked Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s emphasis on education, organization, and struggle, highlighting the Constitution’s role in empowering the deprived communities. He spoke about the social revolution brought about by the Basavadi Sharanas in the 12th century that rejected religious discrimination and called for unity among the oppressed.

Government’s Five Guarantee Schemes

Siddaramaiah highlighted his government’s implementation of five guarantee schemes aimed at improving the economic status of the underprivileged sections. He acknowledged criticism but expressed confidence in the support he would receive from these communities and women. He reassured that he would always stand for the oppressed and reiterated his commitment to empowering people both economically and socially.