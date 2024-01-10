en English
Business

Shuchi Sarkar Steps in as New CMO at LTIMindtree Amid Leadership Revamp

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Shuchi Sarkar Steps in as New CMO at LTIMindtree Amid Leadership Revamp

In a recent announcement, LTIMindtree, an Indian IT services giant, declared the appointment of Shuchi Sarkar as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Sarkar, a former senior executive of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will step into the shoes of Paresh Vankar, who resigned from his CMO position in October of the previous year.

Leadership Revamped at LTIMindtree

Shuchi Sarkar’s appointment comes as part of a series of leadership changes at LTIMindtree. Previously serving as the global head of marketing – segments at AWS, Sarkar officially joined LTIMindtree as CMO on January 8, 2024, at 01:00 pm California time. Her induction into the company is one of the many high-level appointments revolutionizing the IT industry.

Bolstering Market Position

The latest CMO appointment is a key element of the company’s strategy to strengthen its leadership team and bolster its market position. Beyond Sarkar’s appointment, LTIMindtree recently welcomed three new Chief Business Officers (CBOs) for its retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and life sciences and healthcare business units. These strategic appointments are aimed at revitalizing the company’s leadership and positioning it for significant market growth.

A Future-Forward Strategy

As LTIMindtree bolsters its leadership team with seasoned executives like Shuchi Sarkar, the company’s forward-looking strategy is clear. By embedding experienced industry leaders into its core management, LTIMindtree is not only fortifying its present but also preparing for a future where it can lead with innovation and set new standards in the IT industry.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

