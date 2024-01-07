en English
India

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Tightens Rules for ‘Sugam Darshan’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Tightens Rules for ‘Sugam Darshan’

In an effort to curb the misuse of the ‘Sugam Darshan’ system, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust in Varanasi has instituted a mandatory fee of Rs 300 per person for visitors seeking VIP treatment. Effective from the first day of the New Year, these measures have been put in place to maintain discipline, prevent disturbances, and offset financial losses incurred by the temple due to lax enforcement of the protocol system.

‘Sugam Darshan’: A System Under Scrutiny

‘Sugam Darshan’, a protocol system granting VIP access to visitors, has been under heavy scrutiny for its misuse. Individuals who could afford the special service were previously able to gain access without making requisite payments, leading to both financial and disciplinary issues within the temple premises.

Stricter Enforcement for Order and Discipline

To rectify this, the Trust has tightened the reins on its enforcement of the ‘Sugam Darshan’ system. The implementation of a Rs 300 fee per visitor is expected to deter those who have been exploiting the system, thus restoring order and discipline. This move is also anticipated to help recuperate the temple’s financial losses.

Divisional Commissioner Weighs In

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma emphasized the importance of adherence to the protocol system’s order of precedence. He noted that the lax enforcement in the past had allowed individuals to bypass the system, leading to disruptions and financial losses. With the stricter enforcement of ‘Sugam Darshan’, the temple aims to ensure that all those who can afford the VIP service make the necessary payments.

In essence, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s decision to enforce stricter measures for ‘Sugam Darshan’ is a significant step towards upholding discipline and preventing financial losses. It serves as a testament to the Trust’s commitment to maintaining the sanctity and order of the temple while also ensuring financial sustainability.

Spirituality
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

